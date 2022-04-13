So much for facing older competition.
Kynlee McCulloch, a freshman at Lamar High School, made her claim at being one of the top prep archers in the state recently at the 2022 Missouri National Archery state tournament on March 17-19 at the Branson Convention Center.
McCulloch placed third as an Individual High School Female with a score of 291 in the Bullseye Tournament top scores. She also placed first, scoring 294 to take home the individual crown in the 3D Tournament Top Scores.
Her combined scores earned her High Point Female at the tournament.
More than 4,300 students participated in grades four through 12, from 218 schools across the state. The tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
“Kynlee is just a rock solid shooter,” Lamar archery coach Gary Barnes said. “She’s very consistent. Out of all the tournaments this year, she had the highest average shot of all my shooters in high school. She’s a go-getter. She’s kind of goofy on the line to keep herself calm and focused. You wouldn’t think she knows what she is doing, but when she steps up there, she nails it. She is just a rock solid performer for a freshman.”
McCulloch, along with her team at Lamar, has a chance to make noise on the national stage next month in the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournament on May 11-13 in Louisville, KY.
“We are not done yet,” Barnes said. “We head to Louisville for nationals in four weeks. We’re taking the whole team. Kynlee has a very good chance of podiuming there, as does our team. I have coached her since fifth grade. She has been a rock solid shooter every year. Any sport she plays, she’s a go-getter. She plays softball and basketball. She is very good at academics and carries a very high grade-point average. She is just an overall great young lady.”
