Lamar's Meghan Watson named girls swimmer of year

Meghan Watson of Lamar has been named the area high school girls swimmer of the year by the Globe sports department.
Watson, a junior and three-time state qualifier, earned all-state honors for the second consecutive year by placing fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, posting a time of 59.66 seconds. She took seventh in the event as a sophomore.
She also reached the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke, finishing 12th in 1:01.30.
Watson made history late in the regular season when she won the 100 butterfly at the Southwest Missouri Championships.
“She’s the first female swimmer at Lamar to win a Southwest Missouri championship,” Tigers coch Lyman Burr said.
In a three-day span in early January, Watson won the butterfly and 200 individual medley at the Nevada Invitational, then she reached the consolation finals in both the butterfly and backstroke at the CoMO Invitational, a meet at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia that attracted more than 900 swimmers from 44 high schools.
She also won the butterfly in a close finish in the Big 8 Conference meet.
“What makes her good is her drive her dedication,” Burr said. “She really wants to do well, and she’s always disappointed when she doesn’t improve. But in swimming it’s more often when you don’t improve than when you do improve.”
Looking ahead, the Tigers anticipate a strong season in 2020-21.
“We didn’t have any seniors last year,” Lyman said. “We have a real strong showing of seniors coming back to complement Meghan on the relay teams.”
