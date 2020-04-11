Highlighted by a state record, Joplin High School's Garrett Landis and Tylor Peck won state championships in last month's Missouri state powerlifting meet at Glendale High School in Springfield.
Landis, a senior, won the 165-pound weight class with a three-lift total of 1,165 pounds.
His 325-pound lift in the bench press tied the state record for his weight class. He also was a state champion in the deadlift with 455 pounds, and he had 385 pounds in the squat.
Last year Landis set the state record for the bench press at 155 pounds.
"My dad is the one who started me out on lifting my freshman year," Landis said. "I just started lifting my freshman year because I started playing football and was pretty much the smallest guy on the varsity team. I decided I wanted to work out and keep up with my teammates. I ended up setting all the records they have to beat now."
Landis had high expectations.
"I worked hard to get where I'm at," he said. "Not a lot of other high school kids will do that."
"The biggest thing I would say about him is he's a tireless worker," Joplin powerlifting coach Alan Linden said. "He put an awful lot of effort into it training-wise. It didn't come by accident.
"I think what's most impressive about him is the all-around. A lot of people get caught up on at least one of the lifts, and for him to get what he did for three lifts is very, very impressive. Throw in the fact he's a kicker, it's pretty incredible. He's a great kid with an incredible work ethic."
Peck, a sophomore offensive lineman, won the 250-pound division with 1,310 pounds. He recorded the top lifts in the bench press (325 pounds) and squat (500), and he had 485 pounds on the deadlift.
"My dad used to lift all the time," Peck said. "When I got old enough in high school, he wanted me to lift a lot. Also, football pushed me to lift a lot.
"If I had a favorite lift, it would probably be the bench because I feel the most confident in that lift than an any other lift. The key is probably technique (more than strength). I've seen little dudes lift some big weight because their technique was on point."
"It's incredible for a sophomore to win in that weight class," said Linden, who's assisted by Nick Reid. "There are lots of upperclassmen. Tylor loves the weight room and will only get stronger.
"It was also impressive because he was rushed getting his deadlift lifts because he had to hurry back for a job interview, which he ended up getting the job. I can't wait to see how much stronger he keeps getting.
"For us, for Joplin, for the powerlift, it's an awesome feat, a cool feat to win an individual (lift), and you're certainly a state champion with that," said Linden. "But to win the overall is where the real deal is. Not taking away from one lift, but there are some kids who are really good at one lift and don't do well with the rest of it."
The Eagles finished third in the team standings after winning state titles the previous two years.
"Finishing third this year, it stings," Linden said.
Isaiah Davis, on an off-day from the Eagles' basketball season, placed second at 225 pounds. A state-record 325 pounds in the bench press highlighted his total lifts of 1,150 pounds.
Manny Silva and James Boyd, who was coming off an ACL injury, were fourth and fifth, respectively, at 225 pounds. Mateo James took fifth at 210, and sixth places went to Luke Vieselmeyer (135), Erin Sneed (165), Jake Taylor (175) and Logan Myers (heavyweight).
Joplin finished fifth in the girls standings.
Tatum Stogsdill finished third at 115 pounds with a total of 545. She set a state record in the deadlift with 235 pounds.
Hannah Shepherd placed fourth in the unlimited class, and Jackaline Triplett (125 pounds) and Emma McPhail (unlimited) were sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.