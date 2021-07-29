The biggest takeaway from Landon Bebee’s breakout 2020 season was a difference in mentality.
Gone were the days of him questioning whether he belonged at Missouri State.
Bebee walked up to the offensive line knowing he could compete against the best the FCS had to offer.
“I was playing with more confidence,” Bebee said. “It was my first season being able to start the full year. I got to play a little bit my freshman year and a little bit my true freshman year. But 2020 was my first experience starting all the games we had on our schedule. The biggest takeaway for me was confidence going into each game and knowing I can play with these guys … I’m not just somebody who is out there.
“I’m out there for a reason, and to go out there every game with my teammates is just a great time.”
The former Webb City standout capped the 2020 season by being named to the All-MVFC second team as just a sophomore. On Thursday, Bebee was named to the preseason second team as he enters his junior campaign this fall for the Bears.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Bebee said. “It’s a great accolade to have but I have the utmost respect and I’m thankful for my teammates that have pushed me, driven me to be the best player I can be. I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates. It’s a cool award, but I just hope that I can carry on and have a good season this year. I’m excited about it.”
As a sophomore, Bebee started the last eight games of the season for Missouri State, seven of them at guard. He played 401 total snaps against Valley opponents and allowed just one sack and six pressures in league games.
Bebee helped the Bears offense average 310 yards per game and allowed just three sacks per contest. He’s now played under two well-recognized coaches in John Roderique at Webb City and Bobby Petrino at Missouri State.
And it’s a Bears’ program that is on the rise as Missouri State (5-5) reached the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time since 1990 last fall.
“I’m blessed to be around a Hall of Fame coach first off,” Bebee said. “That’s such a big thing for me is being around a great coach. Coming out of high school, my coach was a Hall of Fame coach. I’ve just been blessed with having good coaches in my career, helping me become the best player I can be. I’m super thankful for Coach P and how he pushes me everyday, how he expects nothing but perfection out of all of his players.
“I think he’s really doing a good job at turning the program around. We are excited for this season. I can’t wait.”
Bebee started on the offensive line as a sophomore on Webb City’s 2015 team that finished as state runner-up and then anchored the line for the Cardinals in both 2016 and 2017. As a senior, he was part of a Webb City team that went 15-0 en route to its 14th state championship in program history.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder said he’s spent this offseason working on agility, explosiveness, strength and technique. He’s also gotten a chance to watch former Cardinal tight end Gary Clinton go to work.
“He looks good. He looks solid,” Bebee said. “Once he gets the playbook down, he will be ready to go. I have heard how the coaching staff is excited about him coming in. It’s nice having another Webb City alumni here as well.”
Bebee looks to build off last year’s success with Missouri State heading into this fall.
“My first goal is always going to be a team goal,” he said. “I want to win a national championship and win a conference championship. I want to be better than I was last year. Instead of second-team all-conference, I want to be first-team all-conference. I want to propel myself to that next level with my teammates.”
