CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Briarbrook Invitational golf tournament began on Friday much like the 2020 tournament.
Taylor Lansford and Garrett Stallings shot 6-under-par 66s to share the first-round lead.
“If I had a number in mind, it would be that, based on last year’s scores,” Lansford said. “Everybody went really low, lower than usual. Today I didn’t think the course was playing any harder than last year. The scores were a little bit higher this year.”
The co-leaders hold a four-stroke advantage over Bryce Benson, Mark Bruder, Matt Otey, John Robinson III and Jordan Burks.
Defending champion Tug Baker, Erin Campbell and Ethan Hutcheson also broke par with 71s, while Bob McKay, Brent Wilson, Nick Yuhas and Maron Towse matched par-72.
Baker fired a tournament-record 16-under-par 200 a year ago, including a first-round 66 during his wire-to-wire victory. Stallings and Jordan Burks were next at 11-under and 10-under, respectively.
Lansford shot 33-33 with four birdies and one bogey on each side. He birdied Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 7 and bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole. On the back he birdied 13, 15, 17, 18 and bogeyed 16, another par-3.
“I played the par-5s really well (4-under),” he said. “I hit it really well tee to green. The putter was a little hit or miss. I made a couple, but I missed a couple I should have made.
“I’m happy with it. You can’t ever complain about a 66.”
Stallings, who tied the former tournament record last year, birdied the first, fifth, sixth and seventh holes to make the turn in 32, but he couldn’t maintain that pace on the back.
“I made a birdie on 10 to get me to 5 (under),” said Stallings, whose final birdie came on 15. “And then I couldn’t get any momentum after that. I was right there in front on 13 and didn’t hit it hard enough, lipped that birdie out. On 17 I hit it over the green and was in a tough spot. ... But any time you play good, that’s how it always works out.
“Ten to 12 feet was the longest birdie. I lipped a couple out, a couple of makable ones. I hit it all right, miss-clubbed a few times, hit it over the green or wasn’t confident in what I was doing. I left a few out there. I shot a 61 last Sunday (his personal best).”
Stallings, who called Friday’s humid conditions “nothing” compared to his native state of Alabama, didn’t have a number in mind before the round.
“Just play good golf, let it fly and go from there,” he said. “I kept it under control. I didn’t make any bogeys. It was a good day that could have been a little bit better. We’ll see if I can get them tomorrow.”
Terry Key and Charlie Weems are tied for first place in the Seniors Division with 2-over 74s.
After today’s second round, tournament officials will divide the field into flights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.