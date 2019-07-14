Brent Wilson opened with an eagle, and Taylor Lansford finished with three consecutive birdies as they matched 5-under-par 66s to share the first-round lead Saturday in the 71st Ozark Amateur golf tournament at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
The co-leaders both finished their rounds late in the afternoon and held a two-stroke lead over Jared Pyatt, a first-time tournament entry.
Lowell Catron shot 69 and will complete today’s final group at 2:30 p.m. Bryce Rowe and Zach Wilson had 70s, and six players matched par-71 — Connor Schlegel, Derrick Ashe, Jordan Burks, Kyler Brown, Tug Baker and Dustin Edge.
The six players under par in the first round are the fewest in the tournament since 2014 when only three broke par. There were at least 10 players under par after 18 holes in the last four years, including 13 in 2017 and 11 in 2016 and last year.
“No. 1, congratulations to Maron (Towse, course superintendent) for presenting Schifferdecker the way he did today,” Pyatt said. “It was fantastic. The way the golf course was presented, he and the folks in the Four-State Area — Joplin in particular — should be excited about playing public golf courses.
“The golf course is difficult. He had pins put in difficult spots for the speeds (the greens) were running. The greens were as good as I’ve ever seen them at Schifferdecker. The rough was thick. Driving the ball straight, there was a premium put on that today. I played out of the rough some, and especially on front pin positions, it was hit-or-miss on getting the ball close. Sometimes you had to take your medicine and just get the ball on the green.”
Lansford, former Missouri Southern golfer, carded six birdies and one bogey while shooting 34-32. After three-putting the par-3 15th hole for bogey, his last three birdies had a combined distance of about five feet — chipping within a foot for birdie on 16, wedging within two feet on 17 and two-putting the par-5 18th hole.
“I didn’t make too many mistakes,” he said. “I got around the course, made a couple of putts here and there, a pretty boring round.”
Boring?
“Nothing too exciting, no fireworks,” he said. “I’d birdie a couple of holes here and there.”
Among his first three birdies, he chipped in on the par-4 seventh hole, sandwiched around 15-footers on the fifth and 10th holes.
Brent Wilson ignited his round with an eagle-3 on the first hole, which no doubt triggered some memories. Three years ago he eagled the first hole when he shot a 65 to claim the first-round lead.
This year Wilson also birdied the fifth and eighth holes before a bogey on the par-3 ninth left him 3-under at the turn. He birdied the 11th and 16th holes, gave one shot back with a bogey on 17 and birdied 18 for a back-nine 33.
Pyatt shot 35-33 with six birdies and three bogeys. His longest birdie was a 35-foot bomb on the sixth hole — “One of those you try to get it close and it goes in,” he said. His shortest birdie was his last one, a tap-in on No. 18 after his 3 1/2-foot eagle putt lipped out.
He also made birdies from eight feet on No. 4, six feet on 8, six feet on 11 and nine feet on 13.
Pyatt, who played golf for Missouri State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, played Schifferdecker for just the fourth time. And it was his first competitive round in 15 years.
“A lot of the course was relatively new to me, especially under tournament conditions,” he said. “It also helped me ... I respected the golf course, respected the pin positions, didn’t try to be overly aggressively. That probably helped me, based on some conversations I had with other folks.”
Catron, the Seniors winner in last year’s Joplin Area Golf Championship, carded 35-34 with two birdies and one bogey on each side.
Rowel had 36-34 with three birdies and two bogeys, and Zach Wilson made four birdies and three bogeys — including bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie on the 10th through 13th holes — while shooting 36-34.
After Saturday’s round, tournament officials divided the field into six flights — Flight 1 66-73, Flight 2 74-77, Flight 3 78-80, Flight 4 81-85, Flight 5 86-93 and Flight 6 94-above.
Today’s final round begins at 7 a.m.
