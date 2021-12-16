In the MIAA, one stretch of play can go a long way toward deciding a ballgame.
And it was the Central Missouri women’s basketball team that made plays when needed the most.
UCM overcame a seven-point deficit in the latter stages of the fourth quarter as the Jennies (7-4, 3-1 MIAA) snapped a six-game winning streak for Missouri Southern in a 68-64 victory on Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The loss drops the Lions to 6-3 and 3-1 in MIAA play.
“That’s my fault,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “I didn’t do a good enough job of making sure we were executing properly. I didn’t do enough in practice to make sure we get in those situations to make good decisions. That’s on me. You have to give a lot of credit to Central Missouri. They are a good team. They are experienced. They are an Elite 8 team. Their players made plays.”
MSSU appeared to have all the momentum in its corner with 4:30 to play in the game after Layne Skiles hit a corner trey to give the Lions a 58-51 lead — the largest lead of the night for the home team.
UCM surged in front thanks to a 12-2 burst over the next 3 1/2 minutes to take a 63-60 lead with 1:13 to go in the ballgame. The Jennies’ run was spearheaded by three-point plays from Nijda Collier and Brooke Littrell and punctuated by a layup from Kade Hackerott.
MSSU battled in the closing minute after Skiles cut the deficit down to 63-62 with a pair of freebies with 51 ticks left on the clock.
But UCM received a charity from Olivia Nelson and two free throws from Collier to build a 66-62 advantage with 18 seconds to play. The Lions’ Kaitlin Hunnicutt drove the length of the floor and finished with a coast-to-coast layup to shrink the lead to 66-64, but Collier iced the game with two freebies in the waning seconds.
Collier, a 6-foot-0 redshirt senior and the MIAA leading rebounder, poured in a game-high 27 points and dominated the glass with 12 rebounds. She hit 7 of 13 shots and 12 of 14 free throws.
“She is just so good,” Ressel said. “The thing that she has improved so much is her patience in the post area. A year ago, she wanted to go a little quicker. This year, she is making moves around the basket and then she just knows how to finish. She is shooting 60% on the year. She does a lot of positive things.”
Nelson added 15 points for the Jennies, while Hackerott tallied 14 and grabbed eight rebounds. Littrell scored 12 points for UCM while collecting a game-high 13 boards.
The Jennies out-rebounded MSSU 49-36 in the game.
“They got some offensive boards,” Ressel said. “They got 16 points off their second-chance points. We ended up with two. That is a big difference. I thought our kids battled. They battled hard on the boards. We have to give Central credit. Collier and Littrell are very good players with length and athletic ability. They were able to get some things done.”
Lacy Stokes was tops for the Lions with a team-high 19 points, eight assists and tied for team lead with seven rebounds. The true freshman struggled shooting from the floor as she went just 6 of 24 and 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.
Amaya Johns contributed 11 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of assists. Skiles rounded out the Lions’ in double figures with 10 points and she also grabbed seven boards.
Madi Stokes, Call and Johns each chipped in eight points apiece for MSSU.
The Lions resume play with a home matchup against Lincoln at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
