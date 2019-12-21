WEBB CITY, Mo. — Down one with under three minutes to play, the Joplin Eagles simply refused to lose.
Ignited by a tenacious defense, the Eagles made the clutch plays down the stretch to earn a hard-fought 59-55 win over Rogers Heritage on Saturday night at the 4-States Challenge at Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “That’s a tough team to guard and we guarded very well. At the end, we got enough defensive stops and capitalized on our opportunities. Our effort and defense were really good, so I’m thrilled.”
Heritage took a 51-50 lead with 2:44 left, but Joplin’s Always Wright hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and after a key defensive stop, Dakarai Allen scored on a drive through the lane to give his team a four-point cushion.
The War Eagles missed a pair of 3-point attempts and then had to foul, and Joplin’s Blake Tash hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left to make it a six-point game, all but sealing the win.
Allen scored 17 and senior Tommy Hafer added 16 to lead Joplin (4-2), while Zach Westmoreland added 10.
Tommy Hafer scored 10 of Joplin’s first 14 points.
“I thought Tommy played great,” Coach Hafer said of his son. “He had it going offensively and was getting offensive rebounds. His
effort gave everybody a boost because that kind of effort is contagious.”
Jason Kimball and Logan Glenn scored 14 points apiece for Heritage (6-3), while Micah Hill and Logan Clines added 12 apiece.
Hot-shooting Heritage hit five 3-pointers in the first period, taking a 19-14 lead.
A pair of dunks by Westmoreland, a trey from Tommy Hafer and a driving layup by Allen gave Joplin a 30-28 halftime lead.
The third period ended with Joplin up 42-39. A back and forth fourth quarter saw Joplin go up 50-47 after a 3-pointer from Tommy Hafer and a bucket inside by Westmoreland.
Glenn recorded a pair of hoops for Heritage, giving his team a 51-50 lead at the three-minute mark. Joplin ended the game on a 9-4 run.
“We had a chance to take control of the game and they would get out in transition,” Hafer said. “Both teams took advantage of their transition opportunities. But we had numerous guys make big plays for us.”
Joplin will meet Memphis Mitchell at 7 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
