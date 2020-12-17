PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fresh off a massive comeback victory to knock off No. 19 Missouri Western, Pittsburg State men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson walked into the locker room at John Lance Arena and offered some holiday cheer to his players.
“Merry Christmas,” Anderson said.
Christmas indeed came early for the Gorillas, who overcame an 18-point, second-half deficit, to upset the undefeated Griffons 87-84 on Thursday night at John Lance Arena.
“It felt like at halftime it was going to be a long 10 days off,” Anderson said. “But they earned it. I’m proud of them. I got on them. I jumped them at halftime. They responded. They responded as a group. Everybody was pulling for everybody. There were guys making different contributions.”
While Anderson said free throw shooting has been PSU’s bugaboo this season, it proved to be the saving grace against Western.
Junior guard Martin Vogts ignited the Gorilla rally down the stretch, connecting from deep to cut the score to 82-80 with 2:15 left. However, the Griffons' John Anderson Jr. came up with a layin on the other end to give Western a four-point lead.
But on the next possession, Vogts drained a heavily contested 3 from the left wing to make it 84-83. After a key defensive stop, PSU’s Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. was fouled and hit two free throws for an 85-84 lead with 25 seconds to go.
Western’s shot came up short on the other end, leading to a quick foul of Ryan Pippins. Pippins, who had struggled from the line all night, sank two clutch free throws.
“We made some big free throws and we are the worst free throw shooting team in the league,” Anderson said. “Maybe the worst in the country, but we stepped up tonight and made them down the stretch when we needed to. That’s a huge plus for our guys. Hopefully, they found themselves.”
And without hesitation, Vogts said he never felt like PSU (4-3) was out of the game, even at halftime with his team trailing by 18 points.
“We went into halftime knowing we had two things to do — we could either fight and get back in this game or we can hang our heads and go home,” Vogts said. “The second one was never going to be an option. We are either going to fight or we are going to fight. It is what it is.”
PSU plays host to Baker in an exhibition on Dec. 31, but until then, Anderson looks to enjoy his early Christmas.
“Eighteen is a long way to come back from, especially against a team that is ranked in the top 20 in the country,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of their effort because I would have hated to go home for Christmas with the result being the other way.”
PSU Women 96, MWSU 75
With a few minutes left in the game and her team holding a convincing lead, PSU point guard Kaylee DaMitz was closing in on her first ever triple-double.
So, it’s safe to assume she was lobbying for PSU head coach Amanda Davied to insert her back in the game.
“I knew I was close, so I was hoping I could chase down a couple of loose balls,” DaMitz said with a smile.
Davied knew that would be the case just based simply on her mentality.
“She’s a competitor,” Davied said. “There is a fine line between being arrogant or anything, but you can tell with our kids on the bench, she’s not that way at all. Everybody wants to support each other. They all wanted her to go back in. Her teammates want her to be as successful as possible. There is no animosity there. We all wanted her to get the triple-double.”
The Skyline product came up short of the triple-double, but she posted her third career double-double, scoring a game-high 20 points while dishing out 10 assists to lift the Gorillas (4-3) past Western (2-4).
“It feels good for her to have these kind of games because she’s a stellar player,” Davied said. “She just continues to get the job done. She is super tough. I thought she played more than 31 minutes, but 31 minutes going against a press and they have two people guarding you. She was making the right decisions and getting the ball distributed. She was taking shots when she needed them.
“She’s our leader and our floor general. I can’t say enough about her. I could talk all day about Kaylee DaMitz.”
DaMitz, a 5-foot-5 junior, shot 6-of-14 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range, a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line and was just two rebounds shy of a triple-double.
“I was trying to do whatever I needed to do,” DaMitz said. ‘Tonight, people were hittin’ it. Whenever they are doing that, it makes it easy. I like to play. I like to get everybody involved and I like to do whatever it may be. It was just a good team win.”
Western held a 20-18 lead after the first quarter, but that advantage didn’t last long. After shooting 47% from the field in the opening frame, the Gorillas hit 18-of-32 shots in the second and third quarter to build an 75-56 lead.
PSU finished with five players in double figures, led by DaMitz. Carthage product Maya Williams shot an efficient 5-of-7 from the field and finished with 17 points. Sydnee Crain added 17 points while Tristan Gegg and Jayme Jackson chipped in 16 and 10, respectively.
Camille Evans posted a team-high 15 points for the Griffons.
PSU hosts Tabor in an exhibition game on Dec. 30.
“We were very excited about the way we started the game and all the way until we finished,” Davied said. “Overall, we had a very complete game by our whole, entire lineup. On both sides of the basketball, we had a lot of people score. We had a lot of people defend the right way. I think where we are at as a ballclub is we finally made a turn today about being more mature as a unit.”
