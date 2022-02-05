It was a game that came down to free throws.
With five seconds remaining in regulation, Cameron Hunter knocked down both of his attempts from the charity stripe as Central Missouri escaped with a 75-74 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon inside the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.
Despite a hard-fought effort, the loss dropped the Lions to 11-9 overall and 8-6 in the MIAA, which keeps them at sixth in the conference.
“I thought our guys fought,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “I thought we played hard. We made some mistakes there in the second half. It was casual turnovers and giving the ball back. I told our guys at the end of the game, ‘We didn’t lose that game. (UCM) got to the foul line one last time. They made their shots.’ I was proud of the way they competed. I thought we played together and I thought we did some good things. We fought for 40 minutes, but we came up one point short.”
The contest featured 15 lead changes and MSSU held a 35-32 edge at the break. That swelled to 42-35 early in the second half when Christian Bundy finished a layup to cap a 7-3 run for the Lions at the 18:01 mark.
UCM responded with a 10-5 burst when Hunter buried two more free throws to cut the score to 47-45 with 13:04 to play. MSSU stretched it back to seven thanks to a 7-0 run, highlighted by a jumper from Alex Jones to give the Lions a 52-45 lead two minutes later.
But the Mules countered with their own 7-0 run to knot the score at 52 after Gaven Pinkley hit both free throws with 9:30 to go. Both teams stayed the course until the end of the ballgame.
Ja’Cor Nelson came up with a layup and hit a freebie to give UCM a 73-72 advantage with just 1:22 left, but Avery Taggart stepped up when the Lions needed him most at the line. He hit both of his freebies as MSSU pulled in front by one with 19 ticks on the clock.
After Hunter’s clutch free throws propelled the Mules to the lead, the Lions got the ball across half court and called timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Taggart got the ball at the right side of the 3-point line and was left open but his last-second attempt was short as UCM survived at home.
Even though the Lions made 12 of 13 attempts from the line, the Mules went to the stripe with more frequency and executed 20 of their 27 shots.
“Bobby Knight always used to say, ‘If you can get to the foul line more than your opponent, you are probably going to win the majority of your games,’” Boschee said. “Really, that is the story if you look at the stat lines. We are pretty equal in every single category except for the free throws.”
Nelson and Hunter tallied 23 points apiece to pace UCM (10-9, 7-8 MIAA). Nelson led the Mules on the glass with six rebounds, while Hunter tied for a team-high with three assists.
MSSU was paced by Stan Scott with 18 points, while Taggart contributed 14. RJ Smith picked up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Winston Dessesow and Christian Bundy each had 12 points for the Lions.
MSSU plays at Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“Like I said, I was proud of the way our guys fought,” Boschee said. “We have to make sure we bounce-back and make sure we play the same way against Lincoln.”
