PITTSBURG, Kan. — Makyra Tramble connected on a pair of clutch free throws with three seconds left to lift No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma to an 84-83 victory over Pittsburg State on Saturday night in a MIAA/GAC Challenge thriller at John Lance Arena.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0, while the Gorillas fell to 1-1.
Featuring eight ties and seven lead changes, this one went down to the wire.
Athena Alvarado made two free throws to put the Gorillas in front by three with 1:50 to play, but Southwestern’s Tramble converted a layup with 32 seconds left to cut PSU’s lead to one.
After a foul, Maya Williams hit the second of two foul shots with 25 seconds left to give PSU a two-point cushion.
But Southwestern’s Bethany Franks hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.
Pittsburg State briefly regained the lead with three seconds remaining on Alvarado’s layup.
But the Gorillas committed a foul after the score, and Tramble converted both charities. A last-second jumper by Kaylee DaMitz was off the mark.
A sophomore guard, Tristan Gegg poured in 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting to lead the Gorillas. A Labette County product, Gegg made four 3-pointers and also handed out three assists.
A Carthage product, Williams added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds.
DaMitz also reached double figures with 10 points, while Alvarado pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Pittsburg State shot 49 percent from the floor (33-of-67) and committed 16 turnovers.
Maddie Sperle and Tramble poured in 26 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs (2-0).
Sperle made 10-of-18 field goals, including 4-for-4 on 3-pointers. Tramble was 10-of-20 from the field and also had 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Southwestern shot 39 percent for the game (32-82). The Cougars grabbed 11 steals and scored 20 points off PSU turnovers.
The Gorillas held an 11-point lead at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter, but the lead was 66-65 entering the fourth quarter.
Pittsburg State is at Lindenwood at 5:30 on Wednesday.
