Jessica Edwards' goal late in the second half proved to be the difference as Missouri Southern beat Washburn 2-1 in MIAA soccer action Sunday afternoon at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lions (3-12-1, 2-6-1 MIAA) trailed 1-0 at halftime but tied the match on Elena Eckwall's first goal of the season, assisted by Carina Calderon. Eckwall's shot hit the crossbar before bounding into the net.
It remained 1-1 until the 82nd minute when the Lions' Carina Calderon intercepted a pass at midfield, pushed the ball up the field and found Edwards alone and running up the left sideline. Edwards scored from 15 yards out, her fourth goal of the season.
The Ichabods (7-7-1, 3-5-1) took the lead on Halle Hill's goal, assisted by Josie Rimmer, midway through the first half.
The Lions outshot the Ichabods 14-9 in the second half and 19-15 for the match. Both teams had seven shots on goal.
Lions goalkeeper Luz Galindo made six saves, and Raegan Wells had five saves for Washburn.
Missouri Southern has its final home match of the season at 6 p.m. Friday against nationally ranked Central Missouri. It's Senior Day, and three seniors — Galindo, Edwards and Brianna Smith — will be recognized before kickoff.
