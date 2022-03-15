CHANUTE, Kan. — A high-powered offense like the Crowder College baseball team can only be neutralized for so long.
After a middle-inning scoreless drought, the Roughriders pushed across single tallies in the sixth, seventh and eight innings en route to a 7-4 victory over Neosho County Community College Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Crowder, sitting at No. 6 in this week's NJCAA Division I polls, improved to 18-7 overall.
Peyton Holt and Josh Patrick were the Roughriders' offensive catalyst, going a combined 7 for 10 with four extra-base hits on the day.
In the top of the sixth inning, Patrick got the offense going with a one out single. Holt followed with a double to advance Patrick to third, putting Crowder in prime scoring position.
And Landrey Wilkerson brought Patrick home on a sacrifice fly to give the Roughriders a 5-4 lead. Then in the seventh inning, Houston King padded Crowder's advantage to two with an RBI single.
Tyler Favretto and Clayton Gray opened the inning with consecutive one-baggers.
The Roughriders took a three-run lead when Jackson Cobb sent a flyball to left field to bring home Holt on a sac fly. Holt paced Crowder's 14-hit attack with four hits, including two doubles and a triple.
Patrick added three hits and came home to score three times for the Roughriders.
Crowder drew first blood after a two-run single from Cobb. Josh Livingston extended the Roughriders' lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly later in the frame.
In the second inning, Holt then produced an RBI double to stretch the team's lead to 4-0. But Neosho County responded with four unanswered runs — one in the third and three in the fifth — to knot the score at 4-4.
Kade Snodgrass got Neosho County on the board with an RBI single. Then in the fifth, Snodgrass brought home two on a single, cutting the deficit to just one.
He later scored on a wild pitch from Crowder's Aiden Smith to tie the game up.
The Roughriders' bullpen was sensational as Josh Barnhouse was the winning pitcher. He struck out two batters and worked around a hit in a scoreless sixth inning.
Reed Metz pitched a clean seventh for Crowder, while Jace Presley slammed the door with two zeros and three punchouts.
Starter Riley Hunsaker covered the first 4 1/3 innings for the Roughriders, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out five and issued one walk.
Smith followed in relief and retired two batters in the fifth.
Favretto and Gray added two hits apiece for Crowder's offense.
Grant Ash took the loss for Neosho County. The Panthers amassed 10 hits, led by Snodgrass with three.
On Monday, the Roughriders suffered a 4-3 setback to Mineral Area before bouncing back with a lopsided 14-5 victory. Crowder claimed the series three games to four.
The Roughriders travel to play at Three Rivers this weekend, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday.
