No. 21 Missouri Southern held a 4-1 advantage heading into the top of the seventh inning on Saturday against 10th ranked University of Illinois-Springfield at MSSU.
The Prairie Stars (3-3) scored four in the seventh and five in the eighth to come back and down the Lions 10-8.
Southern (8-3) got the scoring started with a Matt Miller single into right field to bring Nate Mieszkowski across the plate in the first inning.
The Lions added to it in the second off a Chayton Beck home run into center field making it 2-0.
UIS responded with a homer of its own in the fourth as Peyton Dillingham drove one out to left.
MSSU added two more with a Mieszkowski solo home run in the fifth and then a sixth-inning double off the bat of Tyler Ferguson to drive in Ryan Doran and make it 4-1.
Trent Harris started for the Lions and pitched four innings allowing two hits and just one run from Dillingham's blast, while surrendering two walks with 68 pitches. Kyle Moore entered in relief and pitched two scoreless innings before only recording two outs in the seventh and being responsible for four runs scored.
Kyle Kaempf was tagged for four runs as well after coming in for Moore. Kaempf recorded just two more outs.
Laif Hultine, Kaydon Patrick and Cole Gayman got the last five outs for MSSU and combined to only allow two hits and one run, leaving the possibility of a comeback.
The offense tallied the final three runs of the game. One of which came from a Henry Kusiak solo shot in the eighth.
Mieszkowski led the Lions with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Will Doherty finished 2 for 4, drew a walk and drove in the final run of the game on a single into left field.
Asher Bradd, Dillingham, and Anthony Deconcilis finished the day with two hits. Deconcilis joined Dillingham with a home run of his own in the seventh inning, starting the Prairie Stars' rally. Brandon Bannon led the team with three RBIs — all coming from his 3-run homer in the eighth inning.
MSSU hosts Minnesota State-Mankato at 10 a.m. Sunday to wrap up its games in the Missouri Southern Invitational. The Mavericks are currently receiving votes to be ranked.
