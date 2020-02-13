CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — With his team facing a 14-point deficit at the end of the third period, Brad Shorter had a simple message for his Carl Junction Bulldogs — just keep fighting.
The Bulldogs did that and more.
A furious fourth quarter rally propelled Carl Junction to a thrilling 65-57 come-from-behind victory over Ozark on Thursday night in a key Central Ozark Conference girls basketball clash inside the CJHS Gymnasium.
“This is huge for us,” Shorter said. “The girls just kept fighting. They did not quit. They believed. We had kids playing super hard, and I’m just super proud of them.”
Ignited by a tenacious full-court press, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 26-4 in the game-changing final frame. While the hosts suddenly found their rhythm, the Tigers were held without a field goal in the game’s final stanza, as all four points came at the charity stripe. Carl Junction’s pressure defense forced the Tigers into 11 turnovers in the fourth period.
“That’s a testament to our defense,” Shorter said. “Our kids just stuck to the plan. Ozark’s a very good team. They’re fast, physical and they shoot the ball well. Our kids just hung in there. I thought our press, and putting Katie Scott on the ball, made it hard for them to pass. Our kids did a good job of stepping up and getting some tips and steals...we sped them up. And we finally started making shots.”
Class 4 No. 3 Carl Junction improved to 20-0 and 6-0 in the COC. A senior guard/forward, Scott poured in 32 points to lead the Bulldogs, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter. The Drury recruit made eight field goals, including two treys, to go along with 14-of-20 free throws.
Carl Junction senior guard Shila Winder scored five of her 11 points in the final frame, including a corner 3-pointer that cut her team’s deficit to five, while freshman guard Destiny Buerge had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter. Seniors Taylor Hughes and Dani Wrensch contributed seven and five points, respectively. Shorter credited Jessa Hylton for providing a spark on defense.
Ranked sixth in Class 5, Ozark fell to 18-5, 5-1 in the COC. Anna Hitt scored 19 and Madi Braden added 17 to lead the Tigers, who saw a nine-game win streak snapped.
The Tigers led 32-30 at intermission. Hot-shooting Ozark, which briefly took a 16-point advantage, outscored the hosts 21-9 in the third period to take a comfortable 53-39 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
“With a score like that, it was hard not to be pessimistic,” Scott said. “But we knew we had the capability to come back. Our mindset was to take it one possession at a time.”
“We just told them to keep fighting,” Shorter said.
The game suddenly turned, as the Bulldogs used a defensive-fueled 17-2 run to go up 56-55 with 2:35 remaining. The hosts weren’t done, as free throws from Scott and Winder gave Carl Junction a four-point cushion with 55 seconds left. Scott then converted a steal into an old-fashioned three-point play.
Ozark’s Braden made two free throws with 37 seconds left to cut CJ’s lead to five, but the visitors would not score again. Buerge connected on 3-of-4 late charities to seal the win.
The Bulldogs made 15 free throws in the fourth period, while Ozark’s final field goal came with 1:41 left in the third period.
“We should have won the game,” Ozark coach David Brewer said. “We had it in our hands. We took some ill-timed shots against their press and had three turnovers in a six-possession span where we beat the press. There were a number of things. I thought we could have gotten some more free throws when they were trapping. That’s my opinion. To lose a 14-point lead, with the kind of team that we are, takes a lot of mistakes for that to happen.”
With a signature win secured, Scott noted the Bulldogs are well aware that there’s still work to be done.
“We knew going into this one it would a big game for the standings,” Scott said. “But we know we still need to win every other game too. This is a great win, but we know we’re not done and that we still need to look forward.”
