Missouri Southern erased a 13-point deficit during a five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.
But Washburn nailed back-to-back 3-point goals to regain the lead and went on to beat the Lions 83-76 Saturday afternoon in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Once again the Lions (2-7, 0-2 MIAA) got off to a slow start and trailed by 11 points in the first quarter. They spent the final three quarters whittling the deficit, climbing within four points in the second quarter and six points in the third quarter after trailing by 13.
Washburn (4-4, 1-1) led 68-55 after Hunter Bentley’s 3-pointer from the left wing just over a minute into the fourth quarter. But the Lions went on a 16-3 burst and tied the game at 71-71 on Morgan Brightwell’s free throw with 3:23 remaining.
Zoe Campbell and Destiny Cozart combined for the first 15 points of the spree. Campbell made a layup, two chartities and a drive down the lane in less than two minutes. Cozart then scored in the lane, Campbell drove the middle of the lane for a three-point play, Cozart made a layin off a pass from Campbell and Campbell hit a 19-footer.
“We just gave extra effort in the third-quarter push, fourth-quarter push,” Cozart said. “We knew we had to get back in the game. We always get to the hump, and we have to get over the hump. We get within three, four points. We have to learn to get all the way back. We have to be consistent and work hard every single play. We can’t take a play off.”
The Lions had two chances to take the lead, but Brightwell missed the back end of her two-shot free throw, and Cozart drove in the lane for a basket that was erased by a charging foul.
Bentley hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to break the tie, and after another Lion turnover, Shelbe Piggie made a 3 from the left corner for a six-point lead with 1:45 left. That sequence reflected a decisive statistic as the Lions had twice as many turnovers as Washburn (16-8), and the Ichabods more than doubled the Lions in points off turnovers (22-10).
“We caught them at 71, and then we had two turnovers that ended up being two 3s that they knocked down,” Missouri Southern coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We go from tied to down 6 in two possessions in a heartbeat, and that’s just part of this game. You have to make sure you execute on the offensive end and make good decisions. I think we tried to rush a little bit with those. We have to do better.”
The Lions never got closer than four as the Ichabods sank six free throws in the final 19 seconds.
Cozart bounced back from a sub-par shooting game against Pittsburg State four days earlier to tally 26 points, going 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-11 from the arc and 3-of-3 at the foul line.
“Coach gives me the green light, so if I think it’s a good decent shot, I’ll put it up,” Cozart said. “I put in work to get shots up, so hopefully it shows in the games.
“I shot with more confidence today. As a player you have to think every shot you take is a good shot and is going in.”
“Destiny was up early, in the gym getting shots up before we had our shootaround,” Ressel said. “She had a nice ball game besides the turnovers (7).”
Campbell scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-7 at the line, and her three blocked shots give her 85 for her career, moving her past Jenson Maydew and into second place on the Lions’ career list.
The Lions also received sparks off the bench, led by Madi Stokes (6 points, 5 rebounds) and Brooke Stauffer (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals).
“Madi came in and did some postive things in her 20 minutes,” Ressel said. “You get 25 (points) and 10 (rebounds) and three blocks, that’s solid out of the ‘5’ spot. I thought Brooke played extremely well. She went out and competed, made some shots as well and got some offensive rebounds.”
Point guard Reagan Phelan topped Washburn with 21 points, and Bentley and Piggie added 18 and 17, respectively.
Washburn shot 42 percent from the field to the Lions’ 48 percent, but the Ichabods made seven more treys.
“We got off to a slow start, didn’t shoot the ball very well the first quarter (5-of-18),” Ressel said. “You take the first quarter out, we shot the ball extremely well … over 50 percent. And our defense the second half was good enough. But in crunch situations, we have to be able to make plays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.