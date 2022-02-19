PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team looked destined to bounce back against rival Pittsburg State after a layup from Avery Taggart gave the Lions a 68-63 lead with 5:34 remaining in the game.
But MSSU went on a long scoring drought over the final five minutes of regulation and PSU rallied to earn a 73-71 triumph in an MIAA contest on Saturday afternoon inside John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas, who improved to 8-18 and 7-13 in the MIAA, completed the season sweep of the Lions for the first time since 2007.
“We played pretty good (defense),” PSU head coach Kim Anderson said. “I think we are doing a way better job of guarding the ball than we were two weeks ago. We purposely don’t practice very much or for very long, so our legs are a little bit fresher. We are getting some guys stepping in. R.J. Lawrence and Magic (Reliford) are stepping in and playing. Guys are getting a chance and taking advantage of the opportunity.”
Now on a three-game skid, MSSU slips to 13-12 and 10-9 in the league. The Lions, who clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament on Saturday, remain sixth in the league standings.
“I thought we played harder,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “We at least competed. That’s the main thing. We just made some mistakes down the stretch. We got the lead, but then couldn’t hold it. We had some bad fouls that got them to the free throw line and we gave them free baskets. We had some silly turnovers at the end. We have to play more confidently. I thought we played hard, but at the same time, some of our guys played on their heels.”
MSSU grabbed a five-point advantage with just over 5 1/2 minutes to play thanks to an 8-4 run after the score was deadlocked at 59.
PSU started to chip away at the lead when Tyler Hawkins grabbed a rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Lawson Jenkins and threw a cross-court pass to Quentin Hardrict for an easy run out, trimming the deficit to 68-65 with 4:49 to play.
Then over a minute later, Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. hit a turnaround hook inside to make it a one-score ballgame for the Gorillas.
PSU took a 69-68 lead when Hawkins buried a pair of freebies with 2:18 left, while Magic Reliford extended the advantage to two with a free throw with exactly one minute remaining in the game.
Reliford, a former Labette County standout, pushed the Gorillas lead to 72-68 after banking in a short jumper from the right side of the lane with just 18 ticks left.
With just 8.8 seconds remaining in the game, the Lions finally got an offensive spark when Lawson Jenkins drained a catch-and-shoot 3 from the right corner to cut the score down to one.
On the ensuing possession, Ryan Pippins was immediately fouled and made the front-end of a double bonus free throw before missing the second attempt. Jenkins grabbed the offensive rebound and dribbled to the other end of the floor, but his 3 was off the mark as PSU held on.
“We got some big buckets from Bobby and Magic made a big play there in the lane,” Anderson said. “Jenkins made a heck of a shot over in the corner (for MSSU), but you know, that last seven seconds went quicker than it ever has in my life. I thought it would take about 20. Once again, Lawson got a look but we ran the clock out.”
Hawkins scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Gorillas on 7 of 10 shooting from the field. He knocked down 4 of 6 3s as PSU converted nine trifectas in the contest.
Arthur-WIlliams Jr. added 15 points, while Reliford finished with 14.
MSSU received 22 points and seven rebounds from Avery Taggart. Stan Scott scored 13 points, while RJ Smith added 10.
“We are in a rut,” Boschee said. “We are going to try and figure it out. This is where you grow as a player, person and as a team. If you can’t grow out of it, you learn nothing out of it.”
The Lions play at Missouri Western at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
