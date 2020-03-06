KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pittsburg State spent the first 2 1/2 quarters battling from behind.
The Gorillas finally caught Fort Hays State midway through the third quarter, but the Tigers responded with a 10-point spurt late in the third stanza and then a game-deciding 12-0 burst in the fourth quarter en route to a 69-53 victory on Friday afternoon in a women’s quarterfinal game of the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The fifth-seeded Tigers (23-6) led for more than 35 minutes and solidified their No. 6 ranking in the Central Region. They face region leader Central Missouri in a semifinal game today at noon.
The Gorillas (17-11) shot 35 percent from the floor, nine below their season average. Kaylee DaMitz and Maya Williams combined for 32 points and 11-of-23 shooting from the floor, but the rest of the Gorillas were 7-of-28.
“They are so long and athletic,” Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. “They are always good defensively. We just didn’t have some baskets fall that we needed to.”
“I thought we played really well,” Tigers coach Tony Hobson said. “Defensively we were as good as we have been I think all year against a very talented offensive team. They have as good of guards as there is in the league, and their 4 and 5 aren’t any slouch either.”
The Gorillas trailed 29-23 at halftime but caught the Tigers at 35-all on a DaMitz 3-pointer with 5:49 left in the third quarter. Williams’ three-point play then put PSU ahead for the first time.
Pittsburg State led one more time, 43-41, after a Sydnee Crain trey and two DaMitz charities with 3:22 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers ran off 10 unanswered points, including a Madison Mitte 3 and Kacey Kennett three-point play, for a 51-43 lead.
“Maddie came off the bench and sparked us, hit a couple of 3s when we were kind of struggling,” Hobson said. “They made a good run at us. I know we were down at least three, then I quit looking because I didn’t want to see it any more. Then Kacey hit another one. We just had some key possessions when the ball went in the hole.”
Williams scored twice on layups to pull the Gorillas within 53-49 two minutes into the fourth quarter, but PSU didn’t score again for four minutes and the Tigers stretched their lead to 65-49.
“Fort Hays had some players really step up, and I thought we did as well,” Davied said. “They pulled away from us in the fourth quarter. I’m really proud of our team for the effort they displayed all year.”
DaMitz, sophomore point guard, tallied 20 points to lead the Gorillas, and Williams contributed 12 points. Center Athena Alvarado, limited to 14 minutes by foul trouble, had four points and five rebounds before fouling out with 7:56 remaining. Tristan Gegg, the conference scoring leader at 18.5 points, made 1-of-11 shots while scoring three points.
“She’s an awful good shooter,” said Kennett, who was the primary defender on Gegg. “I played with her in AAU ball, so I kind of know her pretty well. You just have to stay up on her and make her take tough shots. She’s going to get shots up, no matter how close you guard her.”
Kennett made half of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers while scoring 19 points, followed by Whitney Randall with 16 and Belle Barbieri with 14.
”You have to give props to Hays,” DaMitz said. “They are a really good team, so they weren’t just going to lay down. Kennett hit a couple of 3s, which was huge for them. … I thought we kept battling. We fought all the way to the end.”
“Fort Hays is a veteran team, really talented,” Williams said. “They have some very tough guards. I feel for the most part we did what we wanted to do defensively. Just more props to them.”
