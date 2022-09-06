CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Webb City softball team plated all of its run in the final three innings en route to a 10-4 victory over Carl Junction in a Central Ozark Conference contest Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Webb City, improving to 3-5, open COC play with a 1-0 record. Carl Junction dropped to 3-3, including 0-1 in the league.
The Cardinals offense scored three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh. Webb City generated 14 hits in the contest and had five different players log multi-hit performances.
Dawsyn Decker went 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the Cardinals. Freshman Kylee Sargeant added a pair of hits with three driven in and three runs scored.
Sydney Strickland contributed three hits and touched home three times, while Elizabeth Rhuems and Jensyn Pickett collected two singles apiece.
Starter Joleesa Jarmin tossed four shutout innings and struck out three. Laney Taylor, who got the win, allowed three earned runs on seven hits through two innings of work while Alexandra Maturino fired a scoreless inning.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the fifth and seventh. Kiley Spencer drove in two and had a hit, while Hannah Cantrell and Ryleigh Palmer each went 3 for 4 in the game.
Sammie Sims and Madi Olds also had two hits apiece. Spencer took the loss after giving up five earned runs in seven innings.
Carl Junction plays at Cassville on Wednesday while Webb City plays at Willard on Thursday.
