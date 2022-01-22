PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.
That old adage hit the nail on the head for the Carl Junction girls basketball team.
After suffering a 53-45 setback to Carthage on Friday night in the semifinals, the Bulldogs finished strong by outscoring Blue Valley Northwest 20-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a 44-32 victory in the third place game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Classic on Saturday morning at Pittsburg High School.
The victory hiked Carl Junction, ranked No. 5 in Class 5, to 12-5 overall on the season.
Carl Junction started off strong by jumping out to a 10-5 lead over the Huskies. Both teams traded buckets in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs went into halftime with a 21-16 advantage.
Blue Valley Northwest took a 25-24 lead with a 9-3 third quarter. However, Carl Junction turned it on in the fourth stanza to capture the third place trophy.
Junior point guard Destiny Buerge, who was in foul trouble the majority of the game against Carthage, captured game honors with 26 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Kylie Scott added 12 points for Carl Junction, with nine coming in the fourth quarter. The sophomore post posted a career-high 27 points on Friday night against the Tigers.
The Huskies were paced by the Grosdidier sisters with a combined 20 points. Brynn Grosdidier led the way with nine points while Elise had six and Josie finished with five.
Carl Junction hosts Parkview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
