WEBB CITY, Mo. — Jason Horn did not have to hesitate when talking about the Nixa Eagles.
“They’re the best team in southwest Missouri,” Horn said. “They’re the best team we have played.”
Horn’s Webb City Cardinals hung tough with Class 6 No. 4 Nixa for the first three quarters, but the Eagles went on a 23-13 surge in the fourth quarter en route to a 50-40 victory in a battle of state-ranked teams on Friday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
“They will certainly prepare us for our district,” Horn said. “I thought our kids did a good job of sticking to the plan we put in place. They executed defensively. We held them to 50 points. They scored 80 the last couple. We have to give our guys credit there. We just have to be a little bit better offensively.”
Nixa (20-3, 6-0 COC), which remains at the top of the Central Ozark Conference, was shorthanded as it was without starters Colin Ruffin and Jordyn Turner in the first half and Kael Combs for the entire game due to team policy.
The Eagles have now won 21 straight conference games.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys in the first half,” Nixa coach Jay Osborne said. “We had three starters that didn’t play the first half. I’m really proud of our guys. It was the next man up. I thought we played hard, and I thought we made good decisions. I’m pretty happy with the win. Anytime you get a road win in the conference, you have to be happy about it.”
After Webb City finished the third quarter on a 4-0 run to tie the game at 27, Nixa came out on fire in the final frame.
The Eagles went on a 12-3 run which spanned over two minutes, highlighted by one 3-pointer apiece from Turner and Ruffin, to take a 39-30 lead with 5:12 left in regulation.
Turner and Ruffin proved to be huge for Nixa down the stretch. The two combined for 17 points of the Eagles’ 23 points in the fourth quarter.
A corner trey from sophomore guard Barron Duda sliced Webb City’s deficit to six with 4:56 to go, but Ruffin answered right back with a triple from the top of the key as Nixa retook a nine-point advantage at the 4:04 mark.
The Cardinals got as close as seven twice in the final three minutes, but struggled to hit foul shots to get any closer. Ruffin, Nelson and Jackson Bell iced the game with freebies to stretch the Eagles’ out to double-digits.
“(Free-throw shooting) has been up and down all year,” Horn said. “You ‘gotta make your free throws. It certainly could’ve kept it a one-possession game. It kind of changes what you are doing, but it’s hard to replicate this type of environment in practice with a full gym and a lot on the line. I can’t fault our guys. They are going to give effort and they practice everyday. They just weren’t falling tonight.”
Webb City got off to a quick 10-4 start early on as Trey Roets capped an 8-0 run with a hook shot inside. Nixa responded with four unanswered points to cut the score to four heading into the second period.
The Eagles kept the offensive momentum going and used a 15-7 surge to take a 23-17 advantage at the break. But the Cardinals came out of halftime on an immediate 6-0 run and tied the score with a 10-4 third quarter burst.
Nelson posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Nixa. Keith Piepmeier added 10 points, while Ruffin finished with 10 in just 11 minutes.
Turner tallied seven points for the Eagles.
Leading Webb City (15-7, 3-2 COC) was Kaden Turner with 11 points. Dante Washington was also in double-figures with 10.
The Cardinals were out-rebounded 38-21 in the contest.
“I think offensive rebounding was the biggest issue,” Horn said. “It caused us to get into foul trouble. It gave them some putbacks. We have to do a better job of rebounding the ball. If you hold them to a one-and-done scenario, then you know you have a chance to get the lead or get a little distance between us.”
Webb City plays at Neosho at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Horn does a good job with them,” Osborne said. “They are well-coached. They lost a lot of kids from last year. They are doing a good job and having a good year. They have a chance to win their district. It was a good win for us over a good team.”
