A fourth-quarter surge lifted the Miller boys basketball team to a 35-33 win over College Heights Christian on Monday night at the Ozark Christian College Multi-Purpose Building.
The Cougars (2-3) took a nine-point lead into the final period but went on to suffer eight turnovers as the Cardinals closed on a 20-9 run. Five of the CHC turnovers came consecutively in the first three minutes of the quarter, each leading to a gimme layup for Miller on the opposite end of the floor.
“We let them back in the game with those five straight turnovers,” CHC coach Eric Johnson said. “They were just shooting layups on us. We did a fairly good job earlier in eliminating turnovers, but then we had them all at once. ... It’s just careless basketball. It was our own fault. They made a few big shots when they needed to.”
A contested layup by Joel Kleeman gave Miller its first lead of the fourth quarter, 28-26, with less than five minutes remaining. And later in the period, Kleeman knocked down a pivotal triple to push his team’s lead to 34-30 with less than two minutes to go.
The Cougars answered with a triple of their own by Miller Long, and after the Cardinals went 1-for-2 at the foul line on their ensuing possession, College Heights had an opportunity to tie or take the lead as it faced a two-point deficit with 11 ticks on the clock.
However, the final quarter ended much like it started, and CHC failed to get a shot off before the buzzer because of a turnover at the right elbow.
“We talked a lot about playing hard and playing with energy,” said Miller coach Sean Price, who had his team switch to a full-court press once they were down nine points to start the final period.
“The game is never over. We had one good thing happen, and things started to snowball from there. We knew we just had to stay the course. ... I have to credit our guys for their execution. It was a phenomenal quarter of basketball.”
All of the momentum belonged to College Heights in the latter stages of the third quarter as it closed the period on an 11-0 run that was capped by a floater by Long at the buzzer. Long also had a 3-pointer during the run, while Curtis Davenport added a layup, Ethan Adel a layup and Ethan Meeks a jumper.
“It was a different story there in the third quarter because we were forcing them into turnovers,” Johnson said. “We got some steals, came down and got good open looks. Then all of a sudden they put their trap on, and we fell apart.”
The teams took an 11-11 tie into halftime after a low-scoring second quarter that resulted in just six combined points. Partly contributing to the lack of points in the period was a 3 1/2-minute span that saw Miller dribble down the clock near midcourt while CHC played off the ball in a zone defense.
The Miller possession finally came to an end when the Cougars began to press and forced a turnover with about two minutes left in the half.
“It was tied, so we didn’t have to come out to them right away,” Johnson said. “But we weren’t going to let them do it the whole time. We finally decided to put some pressure on them.”
Long and Davenport finished as the leading scorers for CHC with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Kaleb Groesbeck paced the Miller scoring with a game-high 17 points, while Kleeman tallied 11 points.
College Heights returns to play on Friday at Crane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.