COVID-19 has caused more problems for the MINK League, a summer league of college baseball players that includes the Joplin Outlaws.
In a release on Tuesday afternoon, league commissioner Ron Rodriguez said the league's starting date has been pushed back for the second time, from June 15 to July 1.
Also, two more teams — the Chillicothe Mudcats from the North Division and the Jefferson City Renegades from the South Division — have decided not to field a team this season because of the pandemic.
"They are a valued member of the league, and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2021," Rodriguez said.
Earlier, the expansion Clinton Creatures said the team will not make its debut until 2021 because of problems associated with starting a new franchise under COVID-19 restrictions.
That leaves six teams in the league for this summer — Joplin, Nevada and Sedalia in the South, and St. Joseph, Clarinda and Des Moines in the North.
A new schedule will be released on June 1, according to the release.
"The MINK League has closely followed the federal, state and local authories' restrictios, strategies and policies in relation to COVID-19 and will continue to do so," the release read. "The MINK League will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans."
