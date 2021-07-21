Purdy pitcher Lauren Schallert has been selected as the spring softball athlete of the year by the Globe’s sports department.
Schallert, a senior, led the Eagles in pitching and hitting as Purdy (30-1) captured its first softball state championship in school history.
Schallert fired two-hitters in both the 7-0 victory over Advance in the Class 1 semifinal game and 4-1 decision over Holcomb in the championship contest. Her 16 strikeouts against Advance set a state record for the semifinal game, and she fanned eight against Holcomb.
Schallert finished the season with a 25-1 record and 0.36 earned run average. She struck out 265 batters, walked 18 and allowed just seven earned runs in 137 1/3 innings.
At the plate, Schallert led the Eagles with a .592 average, and almost half of her hits went for extra bases — nine doubles and 10 home runs. She scored 45 runs, drove in 45 runs, walked 24 times and did not strike out all season.
“Lauren does what Lauren does,” Purdy coach Lori Videmschek said, “and that’s she goes out and competes eery day. She listens and is so coachable. She knows what she’s able to do and what she needs to do.”
Schallert, who has signed with NCAA Division II Cameron, was named most valuable player in the Southwest Central League for the second team. She earned first-team laurels on the all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state teams.
