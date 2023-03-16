CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — There are good teams — heck, even great teams.
Then there are programs.
The difference between the two is simple — player development.
I don't know how many times at the end of the season I've heard fans and even my professional colleagues opine on the Carl Junction girls basketball team, commenting, "Yeah, they were good, but they are losing (insert name here) to graduation."
Has that ever mattered?
No, not when you have a program.
And not when you have a coach like Brad Shorter, who is a maestro when it comes to getting the best out of his players and helping them grow.
So that begs the question, "Who is the next big thing for the CJ?"
I'm going to stick my neck out and answer that by naming sophomore Dezi Williams as the next rising star for the Bulldogs.
And no, I'm not forgetting about standout center Kylie Scott, who is already fielding Division I offers. She graduates next year and is sure to have a phenomenal senior season. I'm simply getting the jump on who will lead CJ after the Scott era.
I asked Shorter if Williams was that girl — the next big thing.
"She is, she absolutely is. That's one thing we have kind of prided ourselves on," Shorter said of player development. "We've had a lot of really good players, but I think we developed a lot of good players."
"I tip my hat to my assistants, they've done a fabulous job with the kids," Shorter added.
That crew includes current Bulldog assistants Cory Kerbs, Hunter Knox and Nate Loewen.
There are surely other Bulldog players who will make a huge impact for the team, including freshman Jadyn Howard and sophomore DeShaye Buerge, but it's hard not to notice how impressively Williams has developed over the past two seasons, both mentally and physically.
With the graduation of Pittsburg State commit Destiny Buerge, Williams stands poised to fill that scoring void. But Williams' game involves a whole lot more than scoring.
"The transformation that she (Williams) has made just from last year to this year has been incredible," Shorter said. "I think if you put her on any other team, she's probably averaging 25 points a game."
Shorter also said he has seen noticeable improvements in both her physical and mental game.
"She's jumping higher, she's quicker, and just some of the plays she makes on the court — she's got a really good basketball mind. Her IQ is outstanding on the floor — she's got great basketball savvy. She just gets it."
Williams has logged double-doubles against Sapulpa and Strafford this season. The talented sophomore scored 12 points and snatched 11 rebounds against eventual Oklahoma 5A state champs Sapulpa. She recorded 12 points and 12 boards against Strafford and added five assists for good measure. Her best offensive game came via an 18-point performance against Bentonville West. She also dropped in a team-high 16 points against Webb City near the end of the regular season and tallied 14 against Neosho.
She is second in rebounding on the team with 6.7 boards per game behind team leader Scott at 8.6 rpg. For the season, Williams ranks third in assists with 77 behind senior Hali Shorter (132) and Buerge (103).
Williams' success thus far has come not just by natural talent, but also by good old-fashioned hard work.
"She has put in the extra work this year," Shorter said. "That's been a big factor. She's sure dedicated to this program and I can see her making a lot of noise over the next couple of years, for sure."
Shorter also said the most impressive aspect of Williams' games isn't always scoring. Williams' contributions to the team take many forms.
"She's had those nights where she hasn't scored, where it maybe wasn't her night or maybe other kids were picking up the scoring," Shorter said. "That never really bothered her. She goes in and rebounds more and makes better passes. She's an important part of the game that we have to have and it's not always the same thing every night. Sometimes its scoring, some nights its rebounds and some nights its assists. Sometimes its just her movement on the floor and a lot of times its her defense — her defense is outstanding."
I asked Williams if she was ready to step into the role of the next big thing. She smiled.
"I'm ready and I'm ready for the girls playing right now to keep getting better and better, too," Williams said. "I'm ready to see how much we can improve from this year to next year. We are going to lose some key players in our starting five, but I know people are going to step up and play their role and know what they need to do for the team."
I'm willing to bet that Williams will be one of those players.
She said she grew up watching the Bulldogs play and was looking forward to joining the team.
"I knew what a good program it was, so I was excited to be able to play in this environment," Williams said. "I was hoping that coach Shorter would still be here by the time I got to high school and he is, so that is great. I love playing for him."
Williams said she felt a lot of nerves during her freshman season and entered her sophomore season with a renewed attitude.
"I knew I needed to step up," Williams said. "I can't play like I'm nervous. I knew I had to help the team in any way possible. Seeing all the girls in front of me — their leadership made me want to step up and become a leader, too. I think that helped me a lot."
As for Williams' future, Shorter was direct.
"She's come a long way and I'm really excited to see what she becomes," Shorter said. "I'm proud of her, I'm really proud of her."
