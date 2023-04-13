Imagine being told "You can't" when it's something your heart longs to do.
Imagine being excluded from something from which so many others draw happiness.
Then imagine the joy when someone tells you that "You can."
For 74 youth and 82 adult athletes with a wide range of disabilities, their opportunity to enjoy the great American pastime of baseball begins Saturday as the Joplin Miracle League celebrates its 10th opening day at the Will Norton Miracle Field in the Joplin Athletic Complex.
If you've never experienced a Miracle League Saturday, you should. The joy is infectious. It's one of the assignments I look forward to each year because I invariably leave the grounds of that special field inspired by what I have seen and heard.
Unbridled smiles from the faces of athletes while they run the bases with their "buddies" and as they hear the crowd exuberantly cheer them on is something that just can't be replicated. It fills the heart.
Dose of joy
If you are a sports fan who wants to get back to the basic ideas of what sports should be and need a serious dose of joy, you should definitely check it out this Saturday.
I've always believed sports provide valuable experiences for those who participate — teamwork, camaraderie, a sense of accomplishment and so much more. Those things should be denied to no one.
Joplin Miracle League Board of Directors Vice President Heather Linscheid shared what she believes the players derive from the experience: "They have the opportunity to play with peers, make friends, have their family watch and cheer them on, and to feel pride in their achievement. Families have such joy watching their children participate in an event that is community-based, something which so many take for granted."
The youth league consists of four teams — the Cubs, White Sox, Rockies, and Cardinals — and includes players ages 5-20 from as far as Lamar and Pittsburg. The adult league also consists of four teams — the Blue Angels, Purple Dragons, Green Gators and Redbirds. Both leagues play a six-game season, with youth games each Saturday (weather permitting) at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The adults follow at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
Linscheid said the league is open to a wide range of players with varying abilities.
"Any person with a disability can play. No limitations," Linscheid said. "Players vary from very active and physically able, to those who need assistance with mobility and help with batting, such as some athletes in a wheelchair or stroller."
None of this magic is possible without the help of the league's many volunteers and monetary donations from the community each season.
"We are always in need of sponsorships and donations to make the league run smoothly," Linscheid said. "We use the funds to help keep costs down for the athletes while providing them with a uniform and hat."
Linscheid added that donations are also used to refurbish the field, which is constructed using a special low-impact surface.
'Buddy'
In addition to donations, the league simply can't exist without a pool of valuable volunteers. Each player is assigned a "buddy." All buddies are volunteers who must be at least 12 years old. Linscheid said a buddy coordinator makes sure there are enough volunteers signed up for each game, which means more than 70 volunteers are needed each Saturday for the youth league. An additional 15 to 20 volunteers are needed for the adult league as some players will already have adult support present.
Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and are assigned to a player and instructed on what to do to assist. It takes just two hours of a person's Saturday to help make this dream possible for the players.
"Buddies can run along with the athletes and make sure they know where they are going. They may assist with batting if needed, and help protect the athletes from stray balls. A good volunteer is someone who is paying attention and having fun with the athlete, conversing with them and helping them to have a great experience," Linscheid said.
Linscheid said she got involved with Miracle League as a buddy in its inaugural season 10 years ago and has been involved each season since. She knows well the benefits derived from devoting time to the league.
"From friendship, to empathy, to gratefulness, volunteers often gain even more from the experience than the families do," Linscheid said. "It is such a blessing to be involved. One parent was crying last season and was so excited to finally see her son get to play with other kids."
Linscheid said another parent was so excited that she recruited all of her family members to help and to donate to the league.
The success of the league also depends on a dedicated board of directors, which this year includes President Keineth Walter, vice Linscheid, treasurer Aaron Smith, secretary and social media coordinator Meg Carlisle, adult league coordinator Margie Black, buddy coordinator Bryan Shallenburger, facilities manager Ryan Lock, awards coordinator Shawn Daniel, and fundraising coordinator Tasha Altic.
The league is planning a 10th Anniversary celebration on April 29. Linscheid said Joplin Rotarians and Keller Williams employees, who were instrumental in getting the field built and the league established a decade ago, plan to be present for the anniversary celebration.
Even if you can only volunteer one Saturday, give it a shot.
But caution, you may become addicted to the joy.
That's not such a bad thing.
