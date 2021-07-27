OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma isn’t the only one rocking the world of football conferences, with its plan to move from the Big 12 to the SEC.
An Owasso lawmaker is preparing to host an interim study later this year probing the feasibility of creating an 11-member Oklahoma-only NCAA Division II athletic conference.
State Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, said Oklahoma currently has 11 Division II universities competing in three athletic conferences that require the teams to travel up to 500 miles, as far as Kearney, Nebraska, and south Texas.
“Whenever I see that we’ve gotten schools that haven’t had winning records, and we’re competing against schools throughout the state, I don’t understand why we would want to drive or travel long distances and not be able to compete with those teams when we could do something right here in the state of Oklahoma, and it would be more beneficial to everyone,” Vancuren said.
Vancuren said he has been mulling over the pros and cons of a potential realignment long before OU and Texas announced their plans at the Division I level.
Vancuren said merging all of Oklahoma’s D2 schools into a new conference — the Oklahoma Athletic Conference — would save taxpayers money on travel and could reignite intrastate rivalries that once existed when most universities competed in the same athletic leagues.
“All of those regional rivalries become something that creates interest and creates a draw that would make people want to go see those games, and therefore they’d make more money,” Vancuren said.
He also said his study is intended simply to kick off a voluntary conversation about the pros and cons of creating an Oklahoma-only D2 conference. He said he hasn’t yet sought feedback from the state’s D2 schools.
“There would be growing pains, but over the long haul of having a conference with just Oklahoma schools, I think that it would be something that would be extremely beneficial,” he said.
But such a move might meet opposition from the schools themselves.
“Decision-making pertaining to athletic programs at public colleges and universities is within the exclusive purview of the institutions and their respective governing boards, which have the legal authority and responsibility for institutional governance,” said Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, in an email.
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, which “is a proud member” of the MIAA, is firmly committed to the league and its member institutions.
“Undoubtedly, we have fierce rivalries, and lengthy storied histories with our sister institutions in Oklahoma,” NSU athletics director Matt Cochran said. “Knowing the landscape of college athletics is ever-changing in regard to conference alignment, we will continue to monitor these trends — locally, regionally and nationally — to ensure we are maximizing what is truly best for our university, our student-athletes and coaches and our alumni.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.