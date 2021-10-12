WEBB CITY, Mo. — Brenda Lawrence recorded 18 kills and Kearston Galardo added 12 more along with five service aces Tuesday to spark Webb City past Neosho in girls' volleyball.
The Cardinals hiked their record to 16-11-2 with scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 over the visiting Wildcats.
In addition to the kills, Lawrence totaled one service ace and six digs, while Galardo also had seven digs.
Next: Webb City hosts Republic and Neosho entertains Nixa at 7 p.m. Thursday.
