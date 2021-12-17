Addie Lawrence and Jayli Johnson combined to score 34 points as College Heights steamrolled Exeter 56-22 on Friday night inside Ozark Christian College's gymnasium.
The triumph vaulted the Cougars to 3-3 on the season.
College Heights dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 28-5 start that elongated to 41-11 at the break. The Cougars led 52-18 after three quarters of play.
Lawrence, who had five steals and three blocks, scored a game-high 18 points to pace College Heights, while Johnson added 16 points. Lauren Ukena and Maddy Colin each tallied six points.
Ukena also finished with four assists and as many steals.
Jasmine Hall posted a team-high nine points for Exeter.
College Heights plays Bronaugh on Jan. 3 at Ozark Christian College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.