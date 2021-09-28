GRANBY, Mo. — Behind 21 kills from Addie Lawrence, the College Heights volleyball team defeated East Newton 3-1 (25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-19) on Tuesday night.
Lauren Ukena added 12 kills and six aces for the Cougars (10-5-1). Maddy Colin handed out a team-high 35 assists, while Ava Masena paced the team with 28 digs.
East Newton (3-6) was led by Kenzie Massey, who had 12 kills. Laikyn Higginbottham collected 27 digs while Kennedy Lucke had 12 assists.
College Heights hosts Thomas Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while East Newton entertains Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.