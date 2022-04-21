LIBERAL, Mo. — Addie Lawrence continues her superb junior campaign.
College Heights Christian's 3-hole hitter homered, doubled and finished with a game-high four RBI to lead the Cougars past Liberal 6-3 on Thursday afternoon at LHS.
With the victory, College Heights improved to 13-2 and extended its win streak to seven games.
The game was originally scheduled to be held at the Joplin Athletic Complex, but was moved to Liberal due to field conditions.
College Heights drew first blood in the contest as Kloee Williamson had an RBI single and Maddy Colin had a run-scoring groundout to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the first.
Then in the third, Lawrence came through with a two-run inside-the-park home run as College Heights' advantage swelled to 4-0. The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit down to one with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double from Jordan Goodell.
Liberal did not get any closer.
Lawrence capped her big day with a two-run RBI triple in the fifth to account for the final scoring margin.
College Heights finished with eight hits in the contest. Williamson finished a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Lawrence totaled two hits.
In the circle, Colin went the distance and struck out 13 batters, allowing three unearned runs on just two hits.
Josie Banes had the Bulldogs (7-11) other hit. Kyla Porter scattered eight hits on three earned runs in six innings, striking out four.
College Heights plays Lamar at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Jasper Tournament.
