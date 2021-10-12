PURDY, Mo. — Addie Lawrence posted a double-double as the College Heights volleyball team beat Purdy in straight sets on Tuesday night.
Indiviudal set scores were 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.
Lawrence, a junior, finished with 14 kills and a whopping 14 aces to lead the Cougars (14-5-1).
Other stat leaders for College Heights was Lindsay Griesemer with seven kills. Maddy Collin handed out 22 assists while Lauren Ukena paced the defense with eight digs.
Purdy falls to 2-22-1 on the season.
College Heights hosts Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
