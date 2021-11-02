CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage just needed a spark.
The Tigers were deadlocked at 1-1 with Nixa at the 4:20 mark in the first overtime period.
But junior midfielder George Laytham strapped on the superman cape and delivered a golden goal to lift third-seeded Carthage past second-seeded Nixa 2-1 on Tuesday night in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage (14-9) is set to make its first district finals appearance since 2017 when it clashes with top-seeded Kickapoo (19-6-1) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Tigers have not won a district title since upending Willard 3-0 on Oct. 27, 2016. That same season, Carthage finished as the state runner-up in Class 3.
As for the district semifinal matchup, Nixa drew first blood when Carson Palmer found the back of the net in the 8th minute.
The Tigers didn't respond until Neyzer Ramos Garcia blasted a kick into the net to tie the margin at 1-1 in the 46th minute of the second half.
Nixa, which defeated Carthage 9-1 at home nearly two weeks ago, finishes the season with a 14-9 overall record.
