SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A late lead slipped away from the Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
As a result, Baptist Bible College earned a 69-68 win over the Ambassadors.
Ozark Christian led by six points with two minutes to play, but the visitors were unable to close out a road win. Baptist Bible’s Tre Flowers made the game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds remaining.
Parker Sutton scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 1-of-3 foul shots to lead Ozark Christian. Brett Campbell added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Ambassadors, who made 27-of-63 field goal attempts. OCC made just 4-of-28 3-point attempts.
Flowers led Baptist Bible with 16 points, while Dawson Meinders added 15.
The hosts, who led 41-36 at the break, hit 26-of-78 shots, including 8-of-38 treys.
The game featured six lead changes.
Ozark Christian is at Kansas Christian at 7 on Tuesday night. A women’s game will start at 5.
