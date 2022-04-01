SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jeremiah Leaming's home run in the second inning wasn't any ordinary long ball for Webb City.
It was a grand slam that spotted the Cardinals a 4-2 lead as Webb City went on to prevail 13-3 over Parkview in the opener of the Springfield Red/Blue Tourney on Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals improved to 4-4 on the young season.
A senior, Leaming finished the day 2 for 5 with five RBI, including a run-scoring single as part of an eight-run fifth.
The big inning started with an RBI single from Aidan Brock, while Cy Darnell, William Hayes and Cade Wilson recorded run-scoring singles apiece. Kolten Ellenstein capped the inning with a two-run double out to left field to stretch Webb City's lead to 12-3.
The Cardinals finished with 13 hits in the contest. It was a big day for the Darnell cousins, Cy and Kaylor, who went a combined 6 for 7 with five runs scored.
Hayes also drove in three runs.
On the mound, Evan Freeman picked up his first varsity win after hurling 3 1/3 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits. He struck out five batters and walked one.
Gage Chapman tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Parkview was limited to just three hits. Gehrig Eoff led the way with a 2 for 3 performance with a run scored.
Delton Orcutt took the loss for the Vikings. He surrendered four runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Webb City plays Hillcrest and Rolla in Springfield on Saturday.
