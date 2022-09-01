CASSVILLE, Mo. — Bailey Ledford went 5 for 5 with two RBI and Libby Munn finished 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and two-run single as Joplin downed Cassville 10-4 Thursday afternoon on the road.
The Eagles, improving to 6-1, have won three straight contests.
Joplin tallied 18 hits in the contest. The Eagles offense scored in all but two innings.
All nine Joplin hitters finished with at least one hit. Abby Lowery finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Maria Loum added a pair of hits with one RBI and a run scored.
Kiersten McMillen also collected two singles. Ashley Phillips scored twice and had one hit, while Jadyn Pankow and Izzy Yust contributed run-scoring hits apiece.
Riley Kelly rounded out Eagle batters with a hit.
Jill McDaniel earned the win thanks to another sterling pitching performance. The righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks.
Caelyn Bobski retired the final two outs in the ballgame.
Joplin competes in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational next. The Eagles play Broken Arrow, Seneca and Staley on Friday.
