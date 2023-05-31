The Joplin Outlaws kick off their 2023 season against Des Moines on Thursday as they look to defend their 2022 Mink League South Division championship.
They are putting forth a lineup that head coach Chris Dawson hopes will be impressive.
"We should be pretty good offensively this year," Dawson said. "We have a lot of kids coming in that put up good offensive numbers for their colleges."
Dawson, who returns for his second stint as Outlaws coach, said he also is happy to be back.
"I love summer ball," Dawson said. "I was here in Joplin two years ago. I love the city and love the environment during our home games. When Mark (Outlaws General Manager Mark Rains) called me to come back, it was a no-brainer. I don't know if there's anything more American than baseball on a summer night."
The 2023 Outlaws lineup includes four Missouri Southern State University players — pitchers Steen Lane, Tyler Graham and Eli Stoops and outfielder Treghan Parker.
Lane was 4-1 as a starter for MSSU in 2023, logging 24 strikeouts in 29 innings of work and holding opponents to a .250 average.
Parker, a Webb City High School alum, was named to the All-Region second team this past season. He played in 62 games for the Lions in 2023 and hit for a .329 average. He had 69 hits, including 13 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs, which set a school record for a sophomore in single-season home runs.
The line up also includes Pittsburg State University infielder Brett Sarwinski, of Galena, Kansas, and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M pitcher Kenyon Martin, also of Galena. Joplin native and Drury pitcher Caden Myers, Oklahoma Weslyan lefty Tyler Benefiel, of Carl Junction, and Neosho County Community College pitcher Jake Beckman, of Frontenac, Kansas, round out the local talent on this year's roster.
"Pitchingwise, we have some guys that are going to be electric," Dawson said. "It's going to be fun to watch."
Dawson, the new head coach at McPherson College in Kansas, brought a flame thrower with him from McPherson in Brooklin, Ontario, native Campbell Lyons. Dawson said Lyons has been throwing about 94 mph.
Dawson talked about what summer ball at this level means to the players.
"Some of these kids play in front of maybe 20 or so fans at their colleges, so to be able have a good time playing in front of a bunch of people, well that's kind of what the summer ball experience is all about," Dawson said.
Dawson said the Outlaws also try to involve fans with activities like on-field games between innings.
"It's a fun family environment for everybody," Dawson said. "You are going to get to watch baseball and be involved in the game a little bit too. At the end of the day, you are going to get to witness some good baseball."
Dawson said he hopes for a good turnout for opening night on Thursday.
"Let's get this thing rocking," Dawson said. "When I was here two years ago, opening night was about 2,000 people, so I'm hoping we can get the same if not more. We are going to be as aggressive as all get out, so it's going to be fun to watch."
Two years ago, Dawson's Outlaws broke the Mink League record for stolen bases and hopes to reclaim that record after the St. Joseph Mustangs set a new mark last year.
"I try to coach an electric brand of baseball," Dawson said. "I'm going to try to do the same this year and break some more records like we did two years ago. We have four or five guys on our roster that hit over 20 home runs for their schools, so we may also send some balls flying into the stands."
The season opens with a $1 hotdog night, but promotions don't end there. There will be fireworks after Friday night's game and free admission to all on July 4. The Outlaws also will be recognizing various community groups with dedicated nights, including the Joplin Humane Society, Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation, Lafayette House, Kansas City University and a special Military Appreciation night.
Rains said Outlaw baseball is a good experience for the fans.
"It's inexpensive family fun," Rains said. "Kids 12 and under are free and $6 for adults — you can't beat that. Once you come to an Outlaws game, you'll come back."
The Outlaws will also be sponsoring a youth baseball camp for kids 12 & under, with an emphasis on fundamentals and good sportsmanship.
Season passes for the 24-game home schedule are available for $60 and a second season pass can be purchased for $30. More information is available at www.joplinoutlaws.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.