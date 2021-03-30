ANDERSON, Mo. — Ethan Lett's run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning sent McDonald County past Carthage 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon at McDonald County High School.
The Tigers tied the game at 4-4 following an RBI single from Greyson Browning in the top of the sixth. The Mustangs (5-3) took a 4-3 lead Isaac Behm ripped a two-run one-bagger to left field in the bottom of the third inning.
Rylee Boyd entered the game in the top of the seventh for McDonald County. He fanned two batters and induced a groundout to pick up the save.
Cole Martin and Lett went a combined 4-for-6 with one RBI and three runs scored. Behm had two RBI and one hit, while William Parnell produced an RBI single.
Cross Dowd went 5 2/3 innings for the Mustangs, allowing four earned runs on six hits. He struck out six batters.
Carthage (1-4) racked up four hits — one apiece from Logan Carmickle, Grant Collier, RyLee Barker and Sylas Browning. Zach Geter gave up four earned runs on seven hits through four innings. Will McCombs suffered the loss.
McDonald County hosts Joplin and West Plains on Saturday with start times to be determined. Carthage travels to Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
