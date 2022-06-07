Levi Helm’s rise to prominence at McDonald County didn’t truly start to take shape until his senior season of baseball.
But after overcoming a “Rick Ankiel wall” and finding confidence to perform on the mound, Helm became one of the top two-way players in southwest Missouri and turned in one of the most dominant seasons ever in McDonald County history.
“It’s hard to describe it,” McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi said. “What he went through his junior year on the mound. That’s it. Resiliency is the best way to describe him. He was a guy that you always knew wanted to go out there and do his best. The way he powered through adversity — it’s something that will stay with this program and honestly stay with me for a long time.”
Helm has been named the Globe’s baseball player of the year for the 2021-2022 school year.
With a fastball topping out at 82 miles per hour as well as supplementary offerings in the changeup and curveball, Helm saved his best prep campaign for last as he recorded a 2.25 ERA in 59 innings pitched. He finished 6-2 on the year with 80 strikeouts and just 19 walks.
Helm also posted a .374 batting average in his prep finale with four home runs, two triples, four doubles and 23 RBI. The Mustangs finished the season 22-9 — the program’s winningest campaign in at least a decade — after falling to Carl Junction in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament at Neosho’s Roy B. Shaver Field.
“On both sides of the ball, Levi was outstanding for us,” Burgi said. “Offensively we always knew what we were going to get. The kid’s going to hit high .300s and drive in runs from the 3-hole. One underrated aspect of Levi is how he ran the bags. He’s a really, really smart base runner and could take a base when needed.
“On the mound, he was just outstanding. He commanded the strike zone. Anytime he was on the mound, we felt like we had a chance to win.”
The next chapter of Helm’s career takes him to Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. He’ll continue as a two-way player while playing for former Missouri Southern assistant coach Landon Hay.
“Coach (Landon) Hay has done a really good job of coming into southwest Missouri and getting players,” Burgi said. “Coach Hay is getting an arm that will throw a lot of innings. At the high school level, Levi is a guy who can throw two pitches wherever he wants to. He’s developing a changeup that he can get over the plate.
“When you command two to three pitches at the next level, you will be able to get some weak contact and some swing and misses.”
What a journey Helm went through to go from battling the Ankiel yips to becoming a name future Mustangs look to for years to come.
“That’s just who Levi Helm is,” Burgi said. “He’s a hard working kid and a guy who is outstanding in terms of how he goes about his business. He’s a guy that will do any job. No job is too big for him, never too small for him. He’s the first one on the field, last one off the field. He’s a guy who is a great example for our younger guys to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.