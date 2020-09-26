Carl Junction volleyball player Salma Lewis and Cassville football player Jericho Farris have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 19.
SALMA LEWIS
Lewis, a senior who has verbally committed to Drury, became Carl Junction's career leader in kills during the Bulldogs' 3-0 victory (25-18, 25-19, 25-21) over McDonald County on Sept. 17.
Lewis had 15 kills in the three sets to raise her career mark to 866, beating the former mark of 860 set by Lexi Miller from 2014-17.
She pushed her total past 900 during the Springfield Invitational on Sept. 19, collecting 42 kills plus 37 digs in four matches.
"She's a dynamic, go-to player," Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. "She gets it done in a lot of different ways for us.
"Her passing and defense have really improved this year. She's a great all-around player, a great teammate. She wants her team to succeed above her personal success."
JERICHO FARRIS
Farris, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back, gained 180 yards and scored two touchdowns in Cassville's 43-6 victory over Rogersville on Sept. 18.
That performance pushed his season total to 732 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games.
"He's got really, really good speed, and he's turned into a physical runner as well," Wildcats coach Lance Parnell said. "He has good feet ... does a good job of making people miss. He's reading his blocks from his offensive line and fullback real well right now. And he was Bowen Preddy's backup a year ago, so he didn't get a ton of touches.
"He was an all-state strong safety a year ago, and he's our main tailback now. And he's taken advantage of the role."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Oct. 4 will be based on performances from Sept. 21-26.
