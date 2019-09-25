CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — With the Carl Junction volleyball team trailing Carthage by a point late in the opening set, Salma Lewis began to take over.
It started with a kill that tied the set at 22. Then another to tie it at 23. Then two more on back-to-back rallies to secure a 27-25 win for the Bulldogs.
Lewis ended up leading the match in kills with 15 as Carl Junction registered a 27-25, 25-18 victory in its Central Ozark Conference opener against Carthage on Tuesday night at Carl Junction High School.
“We put a lot on her and definitely give her the ball quite a bit,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said of Lewis. “We expect her to execute, and tonight she did that for us.”
The junior outside hitter accounted for six kills in the closely contested first set that saw 10 ties and no lead greater than four points. And, of course, Lewis’ final four kills proved to be the timeliest and marked four of the Bulldogs’ last six scores.
“She has those tendencies to kick it to the next level and definitely pick up her game in those do-or-die moments,” Sharples said.
The momentum Carl Junction (8-4) managed to built at the end of the opening set carried over to the second. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Carthage (12-5-1) and eventually had a 16-9 advantage at the set’s midway point.
“I felt like we kind of gained the momentum at the end of the first set, and we talked to them about how important it was to keep up the pressure and really take hold of the second set early,” Sharples said.
Carthage trimmed the CJ lead to five points in the second set when senior middle hitter Paige Schrader tipped the ball over the Bulldogs’ net defense to make it a 20-15 score. From there, Carl Junction claimed five of the next eight points to secure the match sweep.
Lewis again led the CJ attack in the second set with nine kills and 11 total points.
“We were just a little slow to make some adjustments throughout the night,” Carthage coach Olivia Cooley said. “Salma Lewis was one of those adjustments we were trying to make.”
Carthage led the opening set on four occasions and was one point away from claiming the win when a Carl Junction hitting error gave the Tigers a 25-24 advantage. The ensuing rally, however, was stopped when a second ball rolled onto the playing court. Once play resumed, a Carthage serve failed to make it over the net and tied the set back up at 25 apiece.
“We battled hard (in the first set) and probably could have won that if we could have caught an extra break or two,” Cooley said. “But credit Carl Junction. That’s a very good team.”
“This is a great win,” Sharples said. “It’s a big rivalry, and we’re opening the COC schedule. So you always want to get off on a successful foot when you’re opening conference play. We’re so young, and you just don’t know how your kids are going to react in a rivalry game. But I felt like we kept our heads on our shoulders and played the game.”
For Carl Junction, Logan Jones led the way in assists with 20 while Dani Wrensch recorded eight digs, Jillian Kennedy three blocks and Jessa Hylton three aces.
Alexa Boyle paced Carthage offensively with seven kills and two blocks. Isabelle Howrey tallied eight digs and two blocks while Chloe Black chipped in 21 assists.
Both teams return to play on Thursday, with Carl Junction traveling to Republic and Carthage playing at Nixa.
