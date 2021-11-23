The Liberal boys basketball team featured four players in double-digit scoring and defeated McAuley Catholic 68-33 on Tuesday night on the road.
It marked the first game of the season for both squads.
Payton Morrow had a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs (1-0), while Matt Boehne had 14. Nathan Smith and Chase Ray each contributed 10 points.
The Warriors (0-1) were led in scoring by Noah Black with 11 points. Kevin Tran had six.
McAuley competes in the Gem City Classic next week.
