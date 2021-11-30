Liberal had a strong fourth-quarter showing to move away from host Thomas Jefferson 50-29 Tuesday in a girls’ basketball game.
The Cavaliers trailed 20-14 at halftime but were outscored 19-6 in the final period to decide the game.
“They were fired up and just came out stronger,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Traci Walker.
Taylor Swarnes poured in 19 points to top Liberal and all scorers, while Laney Simpson added 10 to the winning cause.
Tannah Grigg and Sarah Mueller each scored eight points to lead the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-2.
Thomas Jefferson will play at Everton at 6 p.m. Monday.
