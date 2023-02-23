LIBERAL, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team closed their season Thursday with a 57-41 semifinal loss to Liberal in the Class 1 District 6 tournament.
Liberal moved out to a 24-21 edge at halftime before gaining momentum in the second half.
Liberal, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 1 Golden City for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Bailey Couch had 24 points, Abby Barton 11 and Taylor Swarnes 10 for Liberal.
Gabbi Hiebert topped the Cavaliers with 22 points, while Lannah Grigg netted 12.
