In Year 2, Garrett Zoucha flipped his overall record as a head coach from 4-6 to 11-10.
The Liberal Bulldogs finished 7-4 in 2022, and two of their losses came against Archie — which reached the Final Four of 8-man football.
The running game was an essential part of the offense last year as the team averaged 250 yards per game on the ground and about 340 altogether. Zoucha noted that their defense was able to keep them in a lot of games as well.
What got in the Bulldogs’ way was ‘taking the next step’ as coach said. They were 0-3 against top-5 teams in the area.
Liberal graduated multiple playmakers and a key one in Payton Morrow who is now playing college baseball at Northwest Missouri State University.
“Replacing 1,800-yard rusher Payton Morrow is not easy,” Zoucha said. “We will be a more consistent offense looking to take long drives.”
Along with replacing that production, coach hopes to see the team get stronger mentally. He sees success coming from more than talent and athleticism.
“We must continue to improve our mental approach,” Zoucha said. “Top teams are not only big and fast, they are mentally tough.”
Of the team’s six returning starters, five are seniors. One of which is quarterback Nolan Shaw who missed the final four games of the season to an injury. Without Shaw at QB, the Bulldogs were just 2-2.
“Nolan Shaw will pave the road on offense,” Zoucha said. “He knows our offense and will look for creative ways to run the ball. (Shaw’s a) tough kid.”
Senior linebacker Brodie Wilson will lead the way on the defensive side as he has the past two seasons.
“(Wilson) has had 100-plus tackles each of the last two years. He finds the ball and leads with heart,” Zoucha added.
Coach looks for the running game to continue to be a strength for his team with a big offensive line leading the way. As for a weakness, he thinks his team might lack some of the speed it had last year after graduating multiple athletes.
JASPER EAGLESJasper was 4-6 last year after going 7-4 in 2021, and head coach Mark McFarland believes that was, in part, due to some inconsistency.
“We battled for consistency throughout last season,” he said. “I feel like we were in every game early with opportunities to put ourselves in a good position, but didn’t possess the physical and mental toughness to elevate and finish against challenging opponents.”
The Eagles began the year 2-0 before running into three consecutive teams that would fit the bill of being a challenging opponent. With games at Lockwood (8-3), home against Drexel (10-2), and then at Liberal (7-4), Jasper dropped three in a row.
McFarland found one major takeaway from last season.
“I believe our younger players know that you have to be willing to grind and fight from start to finish during every game,” he said. “They can’t allow the highs and lows that are present in every game to dictate their effort and mentality.”
Returning starters from last year are sophomore Quentin Winans (QB/DB), juniors Luke Beard (OL/LB) and Clayton Anderson (OL), as well as seniors Parker Greene (OL) and Jake Harris (DB).
Another key player in 2023 could be senior Izick Frazier at the running back position. Sophomores Carson Lehman and Kolby Duncan are expected to play a role in the backfield as well. Alex Taffner, another sophomore, could be a key pass catcher for Jasper at the tight end position.
Frazier will line up at linebacker on the defensive side while Taffner plays defensive end. Duncan and Lehman are defensive backs. Duncan, Lehman and Taffner are three of six sophomores expected to get playing time.
“We’ll be inexperienced in many positions, but they are hungry and scrappy,” McFarland said. “I believe what they lack in size they will make up for in quickness, effort, attitude and strength.
“I expect us to bring a very tough, passionate, physical and mental attitude from start to finish of each game. Our goals revolve around setting higher expectations as individuals and as a team, while embracing and battling to reach them.”
