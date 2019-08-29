Liberal’s change to 8-man football this season didn’t come as a surprise.
“When they hired me four years ago, they told me this was probably coming in the next few years, just looking at the numbers we had,” Bulldogs coach Matt McKee said. “We haven’t had a youth program here for a while. It really wasn’t a surprise.”
However, the Bulldogs did not expect for three more teams to also make the move and join Osceola in a five-team battle for the 8-man title.
“We did not see that coming,” McKee said. “We thought maybe one other school would go, but when we decided to go, there were a few right after us. That we did not expect. It makes it nice for us because we don’t have to travel as far for games.”
Teams lose two linemen and one back to go from 11-man to 8-man football, and most games are played on 80-yard fields.
“The kids are adjusting well to it,” McKee said. “We have a lot of new kids as well. So not only is it 8-man to get used, but we have several kids who haven’t played in a while or haven’t played at all.”
“When we were playing 11-man, we were the smallest enrolled school playing 11-man football in the state,” Drexel first-year coach Philip Dean said. “Last year when we played 11-man, we finished the year with 13 guys.
“Numbers in rural schools are declining, and a lot of the jobs are moving to the city. Rural communities are getting hit hard. We used to have the farmers; now if you’re farming, you’re a big-time operation. You don’t have the single-family farms any more.”
LIBERAL BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs went 5-7 last year as a strong finish saw Liberal reach the district championship game.
“We struggled the first half of the season to do much of anything right,” McKee said. “But our kids kept working and making adjustments. That was the farthest our school has ever made it in the playoffs, so it was a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
Gunner Miller returns after being named first team all-conference receiver and second-team defensive back last year.
More returning starters are seniors Wyatt Pearson in the line and Garrett Peterson and Corey Harney at running back-defensive back, and sophomore lineman-linebacker A.J. Banwart.
“We lost a lot of good seniors,” McKee said. “I expect these kids to work hard and play for one another.”
APPLETON CITY BULLDOGS
All-conference and all-district wide receiver Jarrett Long returns to lead the Bulldogs’ offense.
There are four more senior veterans in running back-linebacker Wyatt Dixon, tight end-linebacker Lane Donnohue, lineman George Siegismund and receiver-defensive back Michael Aversman.
Junior lettermen include running back-linebacker Tyler Stutesman and lineman Cameron Lawson.
“We return a lot of kids from last year,” coach Travis Basore said. “We should be much improved from last season (4-6). We had a good offseason in the weight room and camps. The kids have really worked hard and are expecting good things this season. It will be an adjustment going 8-man; however, we are looking forward to the transition.”
DREXEL BOBCATS
The Bobcats return three two-way starters — senior tight end-linebacker Adam Gilbert and tight end-defensive end Gage Sanders and running back-defensive back Ethan Irvin.
Senior Brody Julien will be the quarterback. He played his freshman and sophomore years but did not play last season.
“We’re going to be pretty young,” Dean said. “We have a strong freshman class. We’re pretty athletic at the skilled positions. If we can get our freshmen up to speed, I think we look to be pretty competitive.
“We have a good group of kids who are high-character and hard workers. We’re going to be outsized and outnumbered — even playing 8-man. We’re looking at 18-20 kids, but you’re going to see kids with 40 on the sideline.”
OSCEOLA INDIANS
The Indians have the advantage over the other four teams of having played 8-man, plus they have a veteran team.
“We are returning a lot of starters from last year,” coach Cody Carney said. “We have six seniors who have been playing since their freshman year. We also will be relying on our speed this year. We are looking for a lot of players to step up this year and create plays for us. Our key to success will be getting our playmakers in space.”
Senior quarterback Tyler Guiern was second team all-district last year after accounting for 24 touchdowns, completing 57-of-122 passes for 923 yards and 15 TDs and running 181 times for 583 yards and nine scores.
Hunter Noakes had 736 yards and six touchdowns rushing and 285 yards and four TDs receiving to earn first team all-district honors. Donald White and Killian Halloran are two more veteran backs, and Gregory Brouwer returns at center.
RICH HILL TIGERS
Don’t worry about Senior Night festivities because the Tigers don’t have a senior on the roster.
“The past couple of years we have had freshmen and sophomores playing a lot,” new coach Eric Moles said. “So hopefully that experience will help us moving forward. We are going to be deep at the skill positions.”
Those veteran skill players include running back Clifton Bridgewater, wide receiver Riley Heckadon and receivers Bryce Yohe and Lucas Harwood.
Junior Aiden Baker and sophomores Peyton McFrederick and Blake Laning return to the offensive line.
Bridgewater is expected to be moved to quarterback, and the 200-pound McFrederick might play quarterback in short-yardage situations.
“We need the younger guys to gain confidence as the season goes along,” Moles said. “A lot of our kids played 8-man in junior high, but us coaches will have to adjust.”
Rosters
APPLETON CITY BULLDOGS
Coach: Travis Basore (6th year).
2018 record: 4-6 (2-5 WEMO 11-man).
Returning Lettermen
Michael Aversman, sr. WR-DB; Wyatt Dixon, sr. RB-LB; Lane Donnohue, sr. TE-LB; Jarrett Long, sr. WR; George Siegismund, sr. OL-DL; Cameron Lawson, jr. OL-DL; Tyler Stutesman, jr. RB-LB.
DREXEL BOBCATS
Coach: Philip Dean (1st year).
Assistants: Sam Oram, Trenton Roach.
2018 record: 1-9 (1-6 WEMO 11-man).
Returning Starters
Adam Gilbert, 155 sr. TE-LB; Ethan Irvin, 140 jr. RB-DB; Gage Sanders, 160 jr. TE-DE.
Top Prospects
Brody Julien, 170 sr. QB; Jacob Coffey, 115 fr. RB-LB; Payton Poppelwell, 120 fr. DE.
LIBERAL BULLDOGS
Coach: Matt McKee (4th year).
Assistants: Robert Williams, Luke Rainey
2018 record: 5-7 (3-4 WEMO 11-man).
Returning Starters
Corey Harney, 150 sr. RB-DB; Wyatt Pearson, 220 sr. OL-DL; Garrett Peterson, 165 sr. RB-DB; Gunner Miller, 160 jr. RB-DB; A.J. Banwart, 205 so. OL-LB.
Top Prospects
Colton Slinker, 160 sr. WR-DB; Davis Braker, 150 jr. RB-LB-DB; Sam Weaver, 220 so. OL-DL.
OSCEOLA INDIANS
Coach: Cody Carney (2nd year).
Assistants: Todd Mowery, Driston Self, Dave Smith
2018 record: 3-7
Returning Lettermen
Gregory Brouwer, 230 sr. C; Tyler Guiern, 190 sr. QB-LB; Hunter Noakes, 145 sr. RB-DB; Donald White, 200 sr. FB-LB-P; Killian Halloran, 150 jr. RB-DB.
RICH HILL TIGERS
Coach: Eric Moles (1st year).
Assistants: Damon Green, Leon Robb.
2018 record: 0-10 (0-7 WEMO 11-man).
Returning Lettermen
Aiden Baker, 190 jr. OL-DL; Clifton Bridgewater, 180 jr. QB-RB-LB-K; Lucas Harwood, 175 jr. WR-DB; Harrison Wepener, 210 jr. OL-DL; Bryce Yohe, 170 jr. WR-TE-LB-DB; Riley Heckadon, 155 so. WR-SB-DB; Blake Laning, 185 so. OL-DL; Peyton McFrederick, 200 so. OL-DL.
