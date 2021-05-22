JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Liberal High School’s Abby Barton and Case Hampton won state championships on Saturday afternoon at the Class 1 MSHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium.
Barton won the 1600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 32.26 seconds and finished just over a second ahead of runner-up Delaney Straus from Marion County.
“I expected it to be pretty fast with the atmosphere and everything,” Barton said. “Definitely my first lap was faster than I expected it to be.”
Barton also finished fifth in the 800 to account for 14 of the Bulldogs’ 18 points, putting them in a tie for 17th place.
Kaylyn Melton was fifth in the pole vault.
Hampton prevailed in the boys pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 9.25 inches.
He and Nathan Adwell from Worth County were the final two vaulters, and Hampton cleared 13-9.25 on his first attempt while Adwell missed three times.
JASPER LEADS AREA BOYS TEAMS
Jasper earned 16 points to share 15th place and lead area boys teams.
The Eagles’ Aiden Hartgrave placed in both hurdle races, taking fifth in the 300 intermediates and sixth in the 110 highs.
Jared Tidball was fourth in the triple jump for Jasper’s highest finish, and Hunter Hinds was fifth in the 3200.
Kip Atteberry from Thomas Jefferson finished fourth in the 1600.
Other area medalists were Greenfield’s Conner Lewandowski (sixth in 400 and eighth in 100) and Wheaton’s Chad Meyer (sixth in javelin).
MORE GIRLS MEDALISTS
Greenfield finished with 16 points as Marlie Wright took third in the long jump and triple jump and Ashley Daniel was fifth in the javelin.
Kellyn Holman from Lockwood placed sixth in the 800, and Alexis Durman of Jasper finished seventh in the 1600.
