Ned Yost dedicated the entirety of his adult life to professional baseball.
But when Major League Baseball teams head to spring training in a couple of weeks, Yost will be tending to his rural Georgia farm.
Life after baseball has begun for the winningest manager in Kansas City Royals history.
“This is my first year of retirement, and I’m enjoying being a hermit,” Yost said. “It will be different when the team goes to spring training and I don’t have to go. I’m 65 years old, and I’ve never had a summer off. To take the summer off is going to be fun.”
For his accomplishments with the Royals, including back-to-back American League pennants and a World Series championship, the recently retired Yost was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday night at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
“It’s a great honor, especially in this great state we’ve had so much fun in,” Yost said. “To be recognized in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor.”
A California native, Yost played six seasons in the big leagues as a catcher, four with the Milwaukee Brewers, one for the Texas Rangers and one for the Montreal Expos.
Yost was a member of the Atlanta Braves’ coaching staff from 1991-2002, earning a championship ring in ’95. After six seasons leading the Brewers (2003-08), Yost won 746 games over 10 seasons (2010-19) as the manager of the Royals.
Kansas City won the A.L. pennant in 2014, falling in the seventh game of the World Series to the San Francisco Giants. In a defining moment of his career, Yost guided the Royals to the 2015 World Series title, the franchise’s first in 30 years.
“I was very determined to win a world championship for Mr. (David) Glass,” Yost said. “But I had no idea of the impact it would have on the city and what it would it mean to both Kansas and Missouri. It floored me. It was a wonderful experience.”
Yost, who retired at the conclusion of the 2019 season, noted he won’t miss the daily grind of a long season.
“People don’t understand the grind of the travel and the pressures that go with the job every day,” Yost said. “We play 162 games in 180 days. It’s nonstop. It wears you down. It took me six weeks to two months to unwind after the season. And then, as soon as you unwind, you have to go back again.”
Yost said he has no regrets about his decision to retire.
“I don’t miss any of it right now,” Yost said. “I’ve done it my whole life. I managed for 16 years, I coached for 12 years, and I played for six and a half years. I’ve been lucky enough to go to eight World Series, win two championships, go to seven All-Star Games, win two as a manager, and I’ve met five different presidents. When I sit back, I realize it’s pretty cool that I did all that. I think I got everything out of it that I wanted to.”
An avid outdoorsman, Yost is now devoting his time to his farm in Meriwether County, southwest of Atlanta.
Asked how he plans to spend his spring and summer, Yost didn't hesitate.
“I’m getting ready to take my 15-foot Bush Hog off my John Deere tractor and put on my plow,” Yost said. “We’re going to plow up four fields. We’re going to turkey hunt, we’re going to fish ... and I’m going to enjoy life.”
