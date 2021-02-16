Like his father before him, Riddle strives to be an All-American

Moving to a big city and starting a new life in the unknown, especially alone and on your own for the first time, can be a culture shock for anyone.
Under the microscope of being a college athlete at the highest level of competition, the word "lifestyle" gets magnified.
Ryan Riddle, a standout distance runner from Webb City, certainly experienced that when he moved to run cross country and track for the University of Tulsa as a freshman.
“It was definitely different coming from the country and living in that environment ... going to the big city,” Riddle said over the phone on Monday. “It was a big shock for me, especially since I was a homebody anyway. Having to live with a roommate and being on campus all the time, not really having too much alone time was a big shocker for me.”
So Riddle made the decision to transfer closer to home in August of 2019 and picked the school that’s right in his hometown’s backyard — Missouri Southern.
“The biggest thing for me is I missed my family mostly,” Riddle said. “I definitely called them every single day. I missed my church family a lot. It was difficult finding a church up there from what I’m used to. That was probably the biggest difference for me.”
'BEST' DECISION
Like he accomplished at Webb City, it hasn’t taken long for Riddle to make his mark on the Southern cross country and track and field programs.
In 2019, he was named to the NCAA all-region cross country team and earned MIAA conference honors. Riddle was the 2020 MIAA indoor mile champion, finishing with a time of 4:08.13. He also earned a spot as a national qualifier at the 2020 NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
But COVID-19 struck, all but ending his chance of picking up his first All-American honor like his father Jason accomplished three times at Southern.
“I was really looking forward to getting my first All-American ever,” Riddle said. “Definitely, this past summer and fall, I have been working straight towards getting back. I’m improving every day. I’m trying to reach my ultimate goal of trying to get back to nationals to see if we can get an All-American.”
And that added motivation to return to the top has paid off.
On Saturday, Riddle broke his own school record in the mile for the third consecutive week during the Washburn Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.
“With how things have been going recently, I think I would say it’s definitely been the best thing,” Riddle said. “I never would have figured this could’ve happened by transferring back home. It has been great so far.”
His time of 4 minutes, 1.07 seconds on the 200-meter banked oval inside the new Washburn Athletic Facility earned him an automatic berth to the Division II Indoor Championships, which Riddle said is a big relief because now he can focus on what’s ahead in conference.
Riddle was the top college runner and finished second overall behind Brett Meyer of the Hays Track Club (3:58.39).
“Every single track I’ve been to, I’ve realized all the tracks are different in their own ways,” Riddle said. “MSSU’s track is 200 meters flat, so our workouts have very tight turns, even running on the outside lanes. That's what we do with our workouts. This was a huge difference coming to Washburn’s track, a 200-meter banked track. It’s the steepest bank I have run on. Arkansas' and Alabama’s tracks are banked as well, but this one seemed like it was a little bit more.
“It was definitely a wake-up call ... to get back to that same feeling because we’re going to have conference (at Washburn) in about two weeks.”
Life has certainly come full circle for father Jason, who was the Lions’ first All-American in men’s cross country.
“I never thought something like that would happen, but we were so happy he was able to come back,” Jason said. “It was his decision to go to Tulsa. Whenever he decided to come back, we were pretty excited. We thought he would be pretty successful. He gets to stay at home. He doesn’t live on campus, so he gets to stay in his own bed every night. He gets to be around the family. He gets to be away from everything. He gets to cool off and reload for the next day if he needs to. It’s been special that he has been back.”
For the time being, Jason has the upperhand with his three All-American honors, but Ryan is certainly ready to throw a wrench in the debate.
“My dad is always joking that I still haven’t done what he has yet,” Ryan said. “Every time I’m trying to work hard and get to where he is. I would love to get some All-Americans going so he can quiet down a little bit.”
But, “Sometimes I have to say those things to keep his attitude in check around the house,” Jason said with a laugh. “With the way it’s going, if he stays healthy and injury-free, he’s going to surpass me. Everything he has been successful at, he’s definitely worked at it. A lot of people don’t see behind the scenes. They only see what happens at the race, and they think, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ But they don’t realize, hey, he’s out running at 5:30-6 a.m. It’s snowing, it’s cold. We have to find a place for him to run on days like this.
“There is no day off even when it’s 5 or 10 degrees below. We have to find something, and sometimes that even ends up being out in the elements. We just have to dress for it and pray we don’t get sick because everyday he has to be out. It’s a 24-hour-a-day job. Not only the running aspect of it, but the flexibility… The weight training. The diet. And the sleep. I’m just really proud of him.”
