Steve Luebber is back in Joplin after being sent home from the Kansas City Royals' spring training camp almost two months ago.
"They sent us all out of spring training on the 13th of March, and we've been here ever since," he said. "We're all just waiting on whatever to develop."
Luebber, a 1967 Joplin High School graduate and former major league pitcher, has been assigned to Wilmington, Delaware — the Royals' Class A affiliate — as the pitching coach for the second straight year. He's preparing for his 36th year of coaching minor league baseball and has been with the Royals organization since 2006.
A rumor surfaced last week that minor league baseball had been canceled for the season, but it wasn't true.
"I think there is probably some drop-dead date for minor league baseball," Luebber said. "Whatever else they do is hard to say because I think everything is on the table right now."
Less than a month ago, it was reported the minor leagues are about to agree to Major League Baseball's proposal to reduce affiliations from 160 to 120.
"I don’t think that’s exactly the plan," Luebber said. "This battle between major leagues and the weak minor league affiliates has been going on since the 1990s. Every six or seven years, they renegotiate the agreement. The major leagues has been trying to get these affiliates to improve their setups for a long time. They’ve put down standards, and some of them met it. Some of them met them partially and still held off improving them. It was time for it to happen again, to have this negotiation.
"Baseball had said these 40-something places are below standard and let's do something. I think somebody leaked it, and now it became an item where it said if baseball doesn’t do this, they are going to kill off these teams. I don’t think that was necessarily the case. I think part of the problem was some in baseball want everyone to have the same number of teams, the same number of players, so teams like the Yankees who have extra teams and extra players don’t have an advantage. I think they want to bring the affiliates up to the 21st century where they have better weight workout facilities, better clubhouses, better schedules and travel.
"We still have places, particularly in the Appalachian League, where if a trainer needed to do something to a player, he’d do it on a picnic table outside the clubhouse. There are some places in those leagues where players don’t even shower at the ballpark because it’s too small and too poor. They shower at the hotel, and that’s travel ball stuff. They’ve been trying to get rid of that for a long time, and some minor league places have not come up to par."
While waiting for baseball to return, Luebber has stayed in contact with players.
"We’re trying to stay proactive with players, calling them and seeing what they doing," Luebber said. "We're doing some Zoom with seminars with our pitching coordinator and pitching coaches. I have about 18 to 25 guys I talk to every week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.